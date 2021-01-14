More than $70,000 for Outaouais area organizations

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk today announced new support for improved access to mental health care in Québec's Outaouais region with $71,000 in Community Fund grants for local mental health organizations.

"These organizations are doing critically important work in their communities to help improve the quality of life for people living with mental illness in the Outaouais," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "The Bell Let's Talk Community Fund is committed to supporting smaller and local mental health organizations like these that are using evidence-based programs that make care more accessible."

The 2020 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund recipients in the Outaouais region are:

Centre Inter-Section will offer a new personalized physical activation program supported by a nurse kinesiologist for patients with serious mental health issues who have become inactive.

Maison Réalité will set up a series of self-management through self-esteem workshops using Revivre's J'avance! program.

TAO Tel-Aide is creating a seniors committee to better identify the needs of callers aged 50 and over, improve volunteer training and promote TAO Tel-Aide services to seniors.

"Together we welcome the significant contribution made by the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund to our organizations, our clients and the Outaouais," said Monique Chartrand, Managing Director of TAO Tel-Aide. "This financial support allows us to put forward great innovative projects intended for people in the Outaouais region living with mental illness. A big thank you to Bell Let's Talk for supporting us in achieving our mission!"

Join in on Bell Let's Talk Day!

On Bell Let's Talk Day January 28, Canadians everywhere will join in the global mental health conversation. You can use a wide range of communications platforms to join in – and directly drive Bell's donations to Canadian mental health programs simply by participating.

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

