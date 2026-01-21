In its 16 th year, Bell Let's Talk Day is Canada's largest national conversation about mental health

year, Bell Let's Talk Day is Canada's largest national conversation about mental health Special on-air programming and events happening across Canada

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today is Bell Let's Talk Day, and everyone is invited to take a moment for mental health. This year's theme encourages Canadians to pause, reflect, and prioritize mental health – by checking in with themselves, reaching out to others, or participating in community activities that help create real change. Moments spent doing breathing exercises, spending time in nature, digital detoxing or expressing gratitude are examples of small actions that can help build resilience, reduce stress and anxiety, foster social connection, improve mood and much more.

"Thank you to the millions of Canadians who continue to support mental health on Bell Let's Talk Day and throughout the year. Taking a moment for mental health reminds us that small actions can have a big impact. Whether you pause to check in with yourself or reach out to someone around you, every moment matters. Together, let's keep making a difference – one moment at a time."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE

"In our 16th year, Bell Let's Talk Day continues to be Canada's national day for mental health. Today, we're asking Canadians to take a moment for mental health – a moment to care for themselves, reach out to someone who may be struggling, and recognize the vital work being done in communities across the country. Taking a moment isn't a substitute for a diagnosis, treatment plan or medication, but it is a simple and practical thing we can all do to support our own mental wellbeing."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

To mark the 16th edition of Bell Let's Talk Day, Canadians are invited to participate in a variety of immersive experiences being activated in communities across Canada, such as:

Phone installations at CF Carrefour Laval, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, CF Chinook Centre in Calgary, West Edmonton Mall and CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa that will invite people passing by to pick up the receiver for a quick conversation about their mental health.

Dog therapy sessions with St. John Ambulance Nova Scotia and PEI, taking place at Dartmouth Senior Services Centre; with the Winnipeg Humane Society hosting sessions at Riverview Health Centre.

In Toronto, Canadian musical artist Jamie Fine will bring people together with a popup concert in the parking lot at Bell Media studios (299 Queen Street West) at 4 p.m. ET, courtesy of Universal Music.

In 2026, Bell is giving $10 million towards Canadian mental health, bringing its total Bell Let's Talk investment to $194 million since 2010.

Bell Let's Talk Programming on CTV, TSN/RDS, Noovo and Crave

Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk will appear across CTV platforms CTV YOUR MORNING, THE SOCIAL and ETALK for Bell Let's Talk Day, discussing this year's campaign and the importance of taking a moment for mental health. These programs will also welcome Caitlin Morrison, Executive Director of the Matthew Perry Foundation, highlighting Crave documentary Live Loud Live: A Bell Let's Talk Special. The one-hour live concert film explores mental health and addiction, showcasing the vital work of Matthew Perry House and Make Music Matter.

On THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, Mary and special guests Anna Olson, Vijaya Selvaraju, and Alex Page delve into practical ways to nurture mental well-being, inspired by this year's Bell Let's Talk Day theme.

TSN

TSN will feature Bell Let's Talk Day content across platforms as Canada's Sports Leader shares messages from teams and prominent figures from around the world of sports. TSN host Kara Wagland fronts a Bell Let's Talk Day feature focusing on Canadian NFL player Benjamin St-Juste of the Los Angeles Chargers. Bell Let's Talk Day content appears on SPORTSCENTRE, TSN.ca, and across TSN social media platforms, including the January 22 edition of DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE.

RDS

Throughout the day, RDS platforms and social media channels will feature Bell Let's Talk Day content, sharing messages from teams and prominent sports figures, including professional tennis player Alexis Galarneau, in discussion about Tennis Canada's mental health program; and para-athlete Vincent Boily will join L'Antichambre for an interview.

Crave

Crave has a dedicated Mental Health Awareness Collection available on the home page to highlight titles that explore common themes related to mental health, including Live Loud Live: A Bell Let's Talk Special, The Abnormal Beauty Company, and much more.

Crave in French has a dedicated mental health awareness collection on the homepage to highlight mental health-related themes, with titles including Génération Burnout, Empathie, Les gars, faut qu'on se parle, Maman pourquoi tu pleures? and many more.

CTV digital platforms highlight mental health

CTV.ca and the CTV app highlight Bell Let's Talk Day programming across CTV series in addition to specially curated collections focused on mental health awareness, health and wellness, and discussions with experts in the field of mental health, as well as a collection, free to stream.

Documentaire Générations Burnout

Générations Burnout shines a light on the unique journeys of young people across Canada from Generation Z and the Millennials who have faced some form of burnout. The film explores, with optimism, the impact of this exhaustion crisis and the ways in which these adults have chosen to transform their lives by reinventing them according to their own values. Available for free on Crave starting January 21. Airing January 21 at 8 p.m. on Canal Vie, at 9 p.m. on Canal D, and on Friday, January 23 at 9 p.m. on Noovo.

Noovo Info

The new documentary Générations Burnout will take centre stage on Novoo Info's 5 p.m. newscast and on the Noovo Info website, with the mental health conversation continuing on Débatteurs de Noovo at 10:30 p.m. Additional mental health features and related resources will also be available on noovo.info.

Noovo Moi

Noovo Moi will also cover Bell Let's Talk Day, with mental health features throughout the day on noovomoi.ca.

Bell Let's Talk Day Community Events

Notable landmarks join in to take a moment for mental health

To mark Bell Let's Talk Day, several notable landmarks will light up blue including Niagara Falls, the 3D Toronto Sign at Nathan Phillips Square, the Amphitheatre's illuminated wall at Espace 67 and pavillon du Canada at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montréal, St. John's Signal Hill, Calgary Tower, Vancouver City Hall, the Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver, and Winnipeg's Esplanade Louis Riel Footbridge. Montréal-Trudeau International Airport will be celebrating with a Bell Let's Talk smiley face on their sign.

Communities around the country raise the Bell Let's Talk flag

Communities and organizations across Canada are raising Bell Let's Talk flags, showing their support for mental health. Flags will also be raised by municipal governments in Ontario, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, along with police services around the country, and by many post-secondary institutions.

University and college student engagement

The Bell Let's Talk Campus Campaign will reach more than 200 universities, colleges and CEGEPs throughout Canada, featuring a variety of events on campuses to promote student mental health and wellness, including close to 200 Bell Let's Talk varsity and collegiate games. In addition, when students purchase a specialty item from more than 80 participating Chartwell-run food service locations on campus today, 100% of the proceeds from sales of that item will support their student mental health and well-being departments.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police encourage mental health awareness across the country

The RCMP is committed to prioritizing mental health, which is part of their work to create real change for the organization and the communities they serve. As a proud Bell Let's Talk partner, the RCMP will be hosting events and encouraging employees across the country to help raise awareness for mental health.

Hockey Talks – NHL and OHL teams show support for mental health

The Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators and Montréal Canadiens are showing support on social media for Bell Let's Talk Day, following annual Hockey Talks nights presented by Bell and Bell MTS throughout the month.

Hockey Talks – Le Rocket at Place Bell

Last weekend, the Bell Let's Talk team hosted local community organizations who support mental health initiatives.

Key business support across Québec

More than 75 Bell business partners including local chambers of commerce everywhere in the province are supporting Bell Let's Talk Day with social media initiatives. Community fund recipients, community investments and philanthropic partners are also supporting the initiative.

Kids Eat Smart Foundation

The Kids Eat Smart Foundation and Bell Let's Talk are hosting Bell Let's Talk breakfasts for 2,600 students at five schools across Newfoundland and Labrador. Teachers will join the Canadian discussion on mental health and wellness with a focus on prioritizing youth mental health.

Charlottetown Bell Let's Talk Day public skate

Today, community members are invited to attend a Prince Edward Island public skate taking place at the Bell Aliant Centre at University of PEI in Charlottetown. A small donation covers entry, with all proceeds going to CMHA PEI.

Nunatsiavut communities host Bell Let's Talk Day drop-ins

The Nunatsiavut Government welcomes community members in Rigolet, Makkovik, Postville, Hopedale and Nain to attend local open house events to take part in Bell Let's Talk Day activities for a chance to be entered into a draw for prizes.

Strongest Families –Take Action for Mental Health

Strongest Families Institute welcomes community members to a youth mental health and wellness morning event in Halifax for an inspirational hour of hope and taking action.

Belleville Chamber of Commerce "Let's Talk Over Breakfast"

Join the Belleville Chamber Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. ET for their "Bell Let's Talk Over Breakfast" event, joined by mental health professionals for a conversation about building workplace cultures that recognize the importance of regularly taking a moment for mental well-being and practical ways to support that in our organizations.

Lakefield Literary Festival

Join us at the Showplace Theatre on January 21 at 7:00 p.m. for a moderated discussion about mental health, grief coping mechanisms, and practical tools to re-frame our thinking during troubled times.

CMHA Battlefords Branch Inc.

Engaging elementary and high school students on Bell Let's Talk Day through school-based outreach and the distribution of materials encouraging young people to "Take a Moment for Mental Health," building awareness and conversation across age groups.

CMHA Simcoe County Branch

A school-based mental health activation focused on increasing students' understanding of mental wellbeing, reducing stigma, and improving comfort with talking about mental health, while equipping youth with practical coping and peer-support tools.

CMHA Yukon Division

A pop-up Morning Tropical Rave hosted at a local bakery – using music, movement, and joy to lift mood, increase dopamine, and help regulate nervous system activation while promoting mental health awareness in a fun, accessible way.

CMHA Montréal

A free hybrid public conference demystifying stress and anxiety, including understanding what stress and anxiety are, their impacts on mental health, and access to available resources and supports – designed to increase knowledge and promote proactive mental wellness.

CMHA Central Alberta (Red Deer)

The Red Deer Winter Wellness Walk, a community event that brings people together outdoors to promote mental wellbeing in a tangible, accessible, and memorable way, reducing isolation and encouraging movement and connection.

CMHA Kelowna & District

In the lead-up to Bell Let's Talk Day, CMHA Kelowna will mobilize community members, partners, and youth through a creative, multi-platform "Mental Health Moment" campaign that includes a public call for short reflection videos, two professionally produced community video compilations (adult and youth), and interactive card-deck stations placed at key community locations. Together, these elements invite people to reflect, share, learn practical mental-health tools, and see local leaders and peers model openness and resilience--building connection, reducing stigma, and creating a visible, collective expression of support on January 21.

CMHA Kootenays

The organization will mark Bell Let's Talk Day through a coordinated media and community outreach campaign, including radio and television interviews with trusted local partners and a full-day information booth at a busy shopping mall offering mental health resources, crisis information, and a prize draw. Together, these activities will maximize public visibility, promote local programs and support, and engage people of all ages in meaningful mental health awareness.

CMHA Champlain East

Three 30-minute Bell Let's Talk Lunch & Learn sessions creating safe, supportive spaces to discuss mental health, raise awareness, and encourage help-seeking in both community and workplace settings.

CMHA Windsor–Essex

A Flower-Arranging Workshop where participants create a floral arrangement to take home – using creativity, mindfulness, and beauty as a way to promote emotional wellbeing and bring warmth and cheer into people's lives.

CMHA Manitoba & Winnipeg

A province-wide "Coffee and Connection" gathering hosted through each CMHA across Manitoba branch's learning centres. Participants will learn about what taking a moment for mental health can look like, connect with others through conversation and snacks, and have access to gentle peer support in a casual setting. Branches will also have the option to include a cultural element, such as a sharing circle, smudging, or time with a knowledge keeper or Elder. This gives people space to be grounded, present, and supported in a way that reflects the needs of their community.

The Pulaarvik Kablu Friendship Centre

Uqalakta (Let's Talk) Radio Show: A community radio event will invite residents to take part in an on-air conversation about mental health. Listeners will be encouraged to call, text, or message the station to share how they cope with stress and how they support loved ones during difficult times, with participants entered into a draw for a gift card. The session will take place on Wednesday, January 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tadjaaraqpaluk Radio Society, supported by local community counsellors.

First Light St. John's Friendship Centre

Week of Wellness | Bell Let's Talk

The "Week of Wellness" initiative will invite community members to reflect on wellbeing as a balance of mental, emotional, physical, cultural, and community health. Through accessible wellness kits, activities, and affirmations, participants will be encouraged to care for themselves, strengthen connections, and reach out for support when needed. The initiative reinforces that seeking help is an act of wisdom and an essential part of collective wellness. Activities will run from January 19 to 24.

Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan (Living Skies Basketball League)

Bell Let's Talk: For Sport. For Life. Holistic Wellness & Performance Through an Indigenous Lens

A virtual workshop will offer athletes and coaches a safe and supportive space to discuss mental wellbeing, performance, and personal growth through an Indigenous lens. Local Indigenous leaders will share teachings on holistic wellness, balance, and selfcare, emphasizing the connection between mind, body, spirit, and community. The session is designed to help normalize conversations about mental health while equipping participants with practical tools to support themselves and one another. The workshop will take place on January 20 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. CST.

Odawa Native Friendship Centre

Roots of Wellness: Shared Medicine Day Retreat

The "Roots of Wellness: Shared Medicine" community retreat will bring participants of all ages together for a day devoted to Indigenous wellness, connection, and care. Open to community members from 13 to 100+, the gathering will feature conversation, food, creativity, and ceremony, exploring mental wellness through approaches that honour balance between mind, body, spirit, and heart. Activities will include a shared feast, hands-on creative workshops, breakout wellness rooms, and the collective creation of a permanent Tree of Wellness Tapestry. The event will take place on January 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary

Medicine for the Mind: Soup, Bannock & Stories at the Elders' Lodge

An inclusive community gathering will bring together Indigenous seniors, Lodge residents, and members of the broader public to help combat isolation during the winter months. Participants will share a meal featuring traditional foods such as soup and bannock, followed by a "Circle of Strength," where attendees are invited to exchange stories of resilience, connection, and support. The event will take place on January 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Victoria Native Friendship Centre

Bell's 16th Let's Talk Day: Taking a Moment for Mental Health

A community lunch will welcome Indigenous community members and allies for an afternoon of connection and cultural reflection. The gathering will open with a welcome, songs and prayer led by Elders, along with an information table highlighting local wellness and mental health supports. Following the meal, Elders will lead one or two hands‑on cultural workshops, such as cedar weaving and wool work, offering participants an opportunity to connect with one another through traditional practices. The event will take place on January 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jeunes en tête

A special Bell Let's Talk Facebook Live session will take place on January 21 at 11:15 a.m., featuring Olympic athlete Charles Hamelin, who will share his personal experience and address key youth mental health issues, including anxiety, isolation and bullying, while emphasizing the importance of taking time for one's mental wellbeing. The initiative will also provide an opportunity for schools and communities across Quebec to come together and foster an open dialogue around youth mental health.

Aire ouverte CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l 'Ile-de-Montréal

A workshop will be organized with youth on January 21 with a creative approach to promote positive mental health (such as art therapy, chair massage and yoga) with a special snack. A collective or individual creative project will also be proposed, inviting young participants to express "what positive mental health means to me", with the resulting artwork to be displayed in Aire ouverte's reception area.

Aire ouverte Jonquière

An activity will be planned during a scheduled pedagogical day in the Simoncouche Teaching Forest. In collaboration with its counsellors, mindfulness-based activities will be designed as a nature and adventure-based intervention.

Aire ouverte Brossard and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

An escape room challenge for youth aged 16 to 25 will be designed to build collaboration, communication, stress management and other key social skills linked to positive mental health.

Ax.c

Ax.c, the must-see destination for Québec's tech and innovative entrepreneurship at the heart of Downtown Montréal, will host a full day of activities designed to support entrepreneurs' wellbeing and performance, beginning with a Feldenkrais® meditation session led by Nadia Genois to enhance focus and creativity. This will be followed by an exclusive founders' roundtable with Sylvain Carle over lunch. In the afternoon, participants can explore NEO's functional, caffeine free beverages that promote mental clarity and stress management, and the day will conclude with a conversation between entrepreneur Dominic Gagnon and Olympic coach Jean-Paul Richard on achieving high performance without burnout. Together, these activities reflect Ax.c's mission to integrate entrepreneurship, wellness, and community in an environment supportive of mental health.

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to download an online toolkit with resources created by CMHA and Kids Help Phone, designed to help people create meaningful moments that support mental well-being. Content includes mental health conversation guides, classroom resources, self-care activities, and much more.

Bell extends its sincere thanks to the many valued partners who generously provided free advertising space to help amplify this year's Bell Let's Talk message, including Adapt Media, APTN, Bell Media, Branded Cities, Captivate, CBC/Radio-Canada, Cineplex, Crave, CTN, Eat It Up Media, Flipp, Fuel, G3 Media, GumGum, Imagi, Kijiji, La Presse, Le Devoir, LG, Mederi Media, MediaTonik, Meta, Montréal en Santé, National Newswatch, NativeTouch, Pattison, Pelmorex, Pinterest, Postmedia, Réseau Sélect, Rogers Sports & Media, Roku, Sharethrough, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Turtle Island News, Two Row Times, UB Media, Uber, the Winnipeg Free Press, and YouTube.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk has a vision of a Canada where everyone can get the mental health support they need to flourish – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has made more than 1,700 investments to organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries

[email protected]

@Bell_LetsTalk

@Bell_News

SOURCE Bell Let's Talk