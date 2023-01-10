Internet download speeds of 3 gigabits per second (Gbps), upload speeds of 3 Gbps now available in Fredericton and Moncton, New Brunswick

and Bell 5G+ now available in select communities in New Brunswick , Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia

, and and With 5G+, mobile speeds in Halifax are 50% faster than before

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today is introducing faster Internet speeds and faster mobile technology in Atlantic Canada. Bell Gigabit Fibe 3.0 service offers symmetrical download and upload speeds of 3 Gbps (gigabits per second) and is now available to customers in Fredericton and Moncton, New Brunswick. 5G+ mobile speeds are also available to customers in many centres across Atlantic Canada, the country's fastest mobile technology yet on Canada's most awarded 5G network1.

"As a leader at Bell and a Nova Scotian, I am excited that our advanced services and technologies are now available for customers across the Atlantic region. Enjoying content at home or on the go is now even better for Atlantic Canadians, allowing them to do more of what they want online, even faster."

- Glen LeBlanc, Bell CFO and Vice Chair Atlantic

Many households today have multiple devices connected simultaneously throughout the home, with phones, computers, entertainment devices, and smart appliances all connecting to the Internet. Bell Gigabit Fibe 3.0 includes the Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E, enabling gigabit Wi-Fi speeds up to two times faster for connected devices shared in the home than Wi-Fi 6E solutions offered today by other major Canadian ISPs2. Wi-Fi 6E is the next evolution of Wi-Fi advancement, enabling faster speeds and lower latency when used with a compatible device and allows customers to work, learn, video chat, stream and game online on any or all of their household devices simultaneously.

Expanding 5G+ service

Bell began deploying 3500 MHz wireless spectrum in the summer of 2022, unleashing the next phase of 5G advancement. Today, Bell is expanding its 5G+ service to more areas across Atlantic Canada, including Moncton and Riverview in New Brunswick; St John's, Mount Pearl, Portugal Cove-St. Philip's and Paradise in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Halifax Regional Municipality in Nova Scotia. Bell 5G+ is expected to be faster and more responsive, allowing for a superior mobile experience.

5G customers with a compatible 5G+ device and rate plan, and who are within a 5G+ coverage area, can immediately take advantage of Bell 5G+ speeds. Those outside of the coverage areas can continue to enjoy 5G, LTE and 4G on Canada's best network.

For more details about 5G+, including coverage, pricing, availability and compatible devices, please visit Bell.ca/network.

Quick facts

Bell Gigabit Fibe 3.0 now available in New Brunswick with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 3 Gbps

with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 3 Gbps Bell Gigabit Fibe 3.0 download speed is two times faster than cable technology and upload speed is 60 times faster 3

Bell 5G+ offers Atlantic Canadians even faster speeds than before in select areas including Moncton , St. John's and Halifax

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures and the benefits expected to result therefrom are subject to risks and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that our network deployment plans will be completed, that our anticipated capital expenditures will be made or that the benefits expected to result therefrom will be realized. The completion of our network deployment plans assumes, among others, the availability of sufficient equipment, labour and capital. However, there can be no certainty that the required equipment, labour and sources of capital will be available with the result that our actual network deployments and capital expenditures could materially differ from current expectations. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 3, 2022, BCE's 2022 First Quarter MD&A dated May 4, 2022, BCE's 2022 Second Quarter MD&A dated August 3, 2022, BCE's 2022 Third Quarter MD&A dated November 2, 2022, and BCE's news release dated November 3, 2022 announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com ) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov ). These documents are also available at BCE.ca .

