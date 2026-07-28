Canada's first AI-powered spoofed call detection capability shields Canadians from increasingly sophisticated phone fraud

Bell's wireless customers already benefitting from enhanced protection of this new feature

MONTRÉAL, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bell today announced the next evolution of its AI-powered Suspicious Call Detection, becoming the first carrier in Canada to identify and flag spoofed calls – one of the most deceptive tactics used by fraudsters. Powered by a new AI detection model, the newly deployed enhancement identifies suspicious spoofing activity that extends beyond traditional spam and fraud detection, adding another layer of protection for customers.

Bell first carrier in Canada to detect and protect against spoofed calls with AI

Spoofed calls manipulate caller ID information to impersonate trusted organizations, local businesses or personal contacts. While Bell's Suspicious Call Detection already helps protect customers from spam and fraudulent calls, this new AI-powered model takes detection a step further by identifying suspicious spoofing activity in real time.

Since launching Suspicious Call Detection in 2025, Bell has analyzed more than 4.4 billion calls and blocked or labelled over 540 million suspicious or fraudulent calls. The addition of AI-powered spoofing detection capability will expand that protection further to help stop millions more deceptive calls before they reach customers.

The enhanced capability is rolling out automatically to customers using any iOS and Android phones across Bell, Virgin Plus, Lucky Mobile, PC Mobile, No Name and Maxi mobile services with no action or opt-in required.

This enhancement reinforces Bell's ongoing commitment to investing in network security, innovation and protecting Canadian consumers.

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"Phone scams are getting more sophisticated, and so is our network. Suspicious Call Detection has already helped protect customers from hundreds of millions of spam calls. Now with a new AI model to catch and flag spoofed calls in real time, we're adding another powerful layer of protection. It's a significant advancement that helps Canadians stay safer and answer calls with greater confidence."

- Steve Karan, VP, Wireless Products and Logistics, Bell

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

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SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)