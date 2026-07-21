Bell delivers a championship network performance during Canada's summer of world-class soccer

More than 250 TB of wireless data carried during the 13 matches hosted in Canada

Throughout the World Cup, Bell carried an additional 80 TB of wireless data across official Fan Zones organized by Toronto and Vancouver municipalities for a grand total of 330 TB

MONTREAL, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- After weeks of unforgettable goals, dramatic finishes and packed stadiums, Bell successfully delivered one of the largest and most complex connectivity operations in Canadian history during FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Thousands of fans visited the broadcast studio at Jack Poole Plaza and the Vancouver FIFA Fan Festival.

Powered by Bell's fibre and 5G+ Advanced networks, fans across Canada streamed, shared and celebrated every moment of the tournament while enjoying seamless connectivity in stadiums, fan festivals, popup viewing parties and at home. During the 13 matches hosted in Canada (six in Toronto and seven in Vancouver), fans consumed more than 250 TB of wireless data across stadiums, surrounding venues and official watch parties – the equivalent of sharing more than 50 million photos or streaming 83,000 hours of HD video – seamlessly and in real time during some of the most heavily attended and closely watched events ever held in Canada. Bell also carried an additional 80 TB of wireless data across official FIFA Fan Festivals and municipal fan zones in Toronto and Vancouver, bringing total wireless traffic to 330 TB.

Bell's industry-leading network powered FIFA World Cup operations in Canada, with Bell's teams designing, developing and managing the connectivity infrastructure for Toronto and Vancouver, delivering secure, resilient and highly reliable service for FIFA, broadcasters, media partners and fans. Behind the scenes, Bell's command centre operated more than 10 hours per day throughout the tournament, supported by over 100 Bell team members and more than 15 external partners. Through continuous monitoring, real-time optimization and rapid response capabilities, Bell ensured seamless connectivity across stadiums, media facilities, Fan Zones, and FIFA Master Control Centre in Dallas.

AI-powered tools helped Team Bell stay ahead of the play, delivering live reporting, flagging customer trends and monitoring social media signals to identify potential issues before they could affect customers during one of the busiest live-event periods in Bell's history.

To prepare for the tournament, Bell invested more than $25 million to enhance network capacity and performance in Toronto and Vancouver, including nearly tripling capacity at Toronto Stadium, deploying four Cells on Wheels and upgrading more than 45 network sites across key venues and fan zones. At the centre was Bell's 5G+ Advanced network, Canada's fastest and most advanced wireless network, delivering peak theoretical download speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps.

These investments will benefit customers long after the final whistle, strengthening connectivity for future major events, communities, businesses and first responders. Bell also furthered next-generation capabilities through 5G+ Advanced network slicing trials, supporting dedicated and secure connectivity for broadcast-grade field reporting and enhanced public safety communications – a winning strategy for the future of live events, enterprise connectivity and emergency response.

As millions of fans came together to celebrate the beautiful game, Bell helped ensure every goal, save and celebration could be shared without missing a beat.

Quote

"Hosting FIFA World Cup matches in Canada was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to position our country on the world stage, and Bell was honoured to deliver the connectivity and broadcast experience for fans, visitors, businesses and communities across the country. As the official Canadian broadcaster of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Bell Media brought the tournament to millions of viewers, while our 5G+ Advanced network helped keep Canadians connected throughout every match. At Bell, connection is everything, and we're proud to have helped power this historic moment for Canadians."

- Mirko Bibic, President & CEO, BCE and Bell Canada

For full details on Bell Media's coverage and broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, please refer to Bell Media's official press release.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

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SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)