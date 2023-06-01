MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell today announced that it has completed its acquisition of FX Innovation, a Montréal-based provider of cloud-focussed managed and professional services and workflow automation solutions.

Announced last month, this acquisition combines FX Innovation's agility, start-up culture, and deep cloud services expertise with Bell's next-generation fibre and 5G networks, resources, and scale to deliver leading-edge technology solutions for Canadian businesses backed by Canada's best network.

"We're thrilled to officially welcome FX Innovation to the Bell group of companies. Together, we'll bolster our innovative service offerings for customers looking to improve application performance, streamline their operations, and secure information using the world's most capable cloud providers, and backed by our world-leading, resilient networks."

- Ranjeeta Singh, SVP, Advanced Product, Innovation, Marketing & Services, Bell

FX Innovation is a trusted leader in providing businesses with end-to-end multi-cloud services, IT workflow automation solutions and cloud consulting services. It has expertise integrating the ServiceNow application within business environments, as well as managing public and hybrid cloud environments for customers, working with renowned providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. FX Innovation will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Guillaume Bazinet.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

_______________________ 1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

Media inquiries

Ellen Murphy

[email protected]

Investor inquiries

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada