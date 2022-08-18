Bell Clerical ratifies new four-year deal

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor's Bell Clerical and Associated Employees Bargaining Committee ratified a four-year deal with Bell Canada on Thurs., Aug. 18, 2022.

"My congratulations to the bargaining committee for fighting for our members and for making progress during a very difficult round of bargaining," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President.

Unifor's Bell Clerical and Associated Employees Bargaining Committee ratified a four-year deal with Bell Canada Tweet this Unifor Bell Clerical bargaining unit. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Our members in telecommunications perform work critical to the functioning of our society. This was proven over and over again throughout the pandemic. They deserve good wages, job security, and decent working conditions which includes the right to telework."

The new agreement includes a 3.25% wage increase retroactive to Dec. 1, 2021 and then 2.5% increase on Dec. 1, each year until 2024. The contract begins Dec. 1, 2021 and expires Nov. 30, 2025.

Among the gains include reclassifying temporary employees to permanent status at 24 months instead of 36 months, for over 350 employees, reclassifying from part time status to full time status and securing the teleworking program in a memorandum of agreement.

The agreement also means a commitment from Bell to hire 200 new employees and adding in a new racial justice advocate in the bargaining language – one for each province with 400 hours paid by the company.

"Our members have spoken and we take note of the result of the vote. Unifor will keep supporting our members day-by-day and make sure the employer fully lives up to its commitments," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec Director.

On June 21, 2022, Bell Clerical members voted in favour of strike action. Approximately 4,200 workers in the clerical bargaining unit perform clerical and other duties, and live and work across Ontario and Quebec.

Bell clerical and associated workers are represented in Quebec by Unifor Locals 6000, 6001, 6002 and 6003, and in Ontario by Unifor Locals 6004, 6005, 6006, 6007, 6008 and 37. All locals are represented in the bargaining caucus.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or 416-938-6157 (cell). For French interviews, please contact Unifor Quebec Research Representative, Simon Lavigne at [email protected] or 514-850-8964.