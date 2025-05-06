Bell proudly unveils Ateko, a dynamic new brand poised to redefine the landscape of cloud and workforce automation solutions.

Ateko brings deep understanding of the world's leading enterprise platforms and cloud services to help businesses rapidly improve automation, streamline operations, and make smarter, data-driven decisions, accelerating outcomes and time to value.

Ateko's dual role as integrator and operator, backed by Bell's extensive network and business solutions, gives it a significant competitive advantage, enabling it to challenge expensive and disconnected IT System Integration delivery models and drive better customer outcomes.

MONTRÉAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Canada, Canada's largest communications company1, today proudly unveiled Ateko, a dynamic new brand poised to revolutionize business operations with AI-driven automation and technology collaboration. The company serves clients across diverse sectors, including telecommunications, media, technology, public sector, utilities and finance.

Ateko's human-centric and collaborative consulting approach has helped clients deliver dramatic results faster with their tailored solutions and deep expertise in leading hyperscaler platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), Salesforce and ServiceNow.

For customers, Ateko has driven significant operational efficiencies and unlocked new capabilities for improved customer experiences by modernizing processes and integrating critical systems. As a case in point, with Bell as one of its largest clients, Ateko implemented AI-driven Virtual Repair, saving customers over 500,000 calls for technical support in the last two years.

As an end-to-end solutions integrator and operator, backed by Bell's next-generation pure fibre and 5G networks, resources and scale, Ateko is positioned to challenge disconnected IT System Integration delivery models with significant growth and expansion in Canada and into new markets across the globe.

One of the fastest growing tech services companies in Canada, Ateko is formed from the unification of Bell's acquired tech service providers: FX Innovation, CloudKettle and HGC Technologies. Maintaining its agile culture of ingenuity and operating under the leadership of CEO Guillaume Bazinet (co-founder of FX Innovation), Ateko will drive Bell's objective to help transform businesses with end-to-end automated cloud and IT solutions.

Ateko is participating at ServiceNow's Knowledge 2025 conference in Las Vegas on May 6-8. Visit us at booth #2604. You can also learn more about Ateko at our website: Ateko.com

Leadership perspectives

"The launch of Ateko represents a powerful new force in global technology. We are excited to partner with customers worldwide, bringing our expertise with Salesforce, ServiceNow, and global hyperscaler partners to deliver AI-driven automation solutions and contribute to the broader technological landscape. With Ateko, we look forward to building a strong global presence from our home base in Montréal."

- Mirko Bibic, President & CEO, Bell Canada

"Ateko signifies a new chapter for our company. We are excited to continue our journey, building on the strength of Bell's support while retaining our entrepreneurial spirit and our mission to deliver exceptional customer outcomes. Our unique position as both integrator and operator allows us to develop, deploy, and manage solutions, allowing our clients to focus on their core business."

- Guillaume Bazinet, CEO of Ateko

"As one of the fastest growing tech services companies in Canada, Ateko is a cornerstone of Bell's ambition to build a $1-billion tech services business. Its capabilities in cloud and workforce automation, combined with Bell's network and support services, position us to deliver world-class solutions and achieve significant growth."

- John Watson, President, Bell Business Markets, AI and Ateko

"The new Ateko brand will provide unique value to our joint customers with the combined power of Salesforce and Bell's comprehensive business solutions. We have a long history with this incredibly talented team, who has demonstrated a high degree of excellence in driving customer success with Salesforce's deeply unified platform including Agentforce and Data Cloud. We look forward to working with Ateko to maximize ROI across business processes and functions for our customers."

- Jim Steele, President, Global Strategic Customers & Partners, Salesforce

"The partnership between ServiceNow and Bell Canada is delivering best-in-class automation and service to customers and employees. Now, with Ateko joining the partnership, we will further define the future of enterprise transformation by uniting the power of ServiceNow's AI Platform with the industry expertise of Bell Canada and Ateko. We look forward to continuing to deliver connected digital experiences for our mutual customers that accelerate real value."

- Paul Fipps, President, Global Customer Operations at ServiceNow

"Ateko is an essential partner for us, helping us modernize our IT service management and operations processes with ServiceNow, while seamlessly integrating several critical systems. We were able to achieve this ambitious goal in just 12 months. Thanks to Ateko, we are improving our operational efficiency, which contributes to enhanced user satisfaction and better service. Their collaboration and determination have been exemplary, and this success is a testament to their talent and team spirit!"

- Julie Lévesque, CIO, National Bank of Canada

About Ateko

Ateko stands for Automation and Tech Collaboration, a leading provider of cloud and workforce automation solutions with deep expertise in leading hyperscaler platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), Salesforce and ServiceNow. One of the fastest growing tech services companies in Canada, Ateko helps clients across diverse sectors streamline and modernize their operations, including in telecommunications, media and technology, public sector, utilities and finance. Ateko is wholly owned by Bell Canada. To learn more, please visit Ateko.com

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.



1Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

