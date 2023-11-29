Bell to integrate leading technologies with the ServiceNow platform tailored to the unique needs of the telecommunications industry, and leverage FX Innovation's deep industry expertise to deliver exceptional value and service.

MONTRÉAL and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell Canada, Canada's largest communications company, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, proudly announced today a collaboration to help transform the telecommunications service experience for Canadian businesses. With unparalleled capabilities in the Canadian market, Bell will integrate leading technologies with the ServiceNow platform tailored to the unique needs of the telecommunications industry, leveraging FX Innovation's deep expertise to deliver exceptional value and service to Bell's business clients.

Empowering Bell's Business Clients

Bell's investment in ServiceNow's solutions underscores its commitment to business client empowerment and sets a new benchmark for excellence in the telecom sector. In response to customer demand for simplification, the platform will offer Bell's customers streamlined service provisioning, improved operational efficiencies, and a more intuitive user experience.

A first in Canada, ServiceNow's Service Bridge application will enable Bell and Bell's ServiceNow customers to connect processes and facilitate interactions throughout the customer lifecycle, and will benefit clients with:

Purpose-built telecom solutions that align with unique business needs, ensuring more efficient and effective service delivery. What once may have taken days or weeks will be delivered in just hours or days. Powerful automation capabilities that will enable Bell to offer faster and more reliable services, enhancing customer satisfaction. AI-driven insights that will be used to develop innovative solutions to elevate customer service and predictive maintenance, ensuring a proactive approach to customer needs, with greater visibility to order and issue status.

With the capabilities provided by Service Bridge, Bell will meet its business customers in the channel of their choice and deliver frictionless experiences while driving automation and proactive care.

Quotes

"The collaboration with ServiceNow is a cornerstone in Bell Canada's transformation from a traditional telco to a tech services and digital media leader. We are investing strongly in elevating our business client experience. The collaboration with ServiceNow will make the end-to-end experience - from ordering, to provisioning, to service assurance - easier and more effective, and serve the unique needs of each client."

- John Watson, Group President, Business Markets, Customer Experience and AI, Bell Canada

"FX Innovation's longstanding experience with ServiceNow's advanced solutions will be instrumental in driving Bell's transformation, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the evolving digital demands of our customers."

- Guillaume Bazinet, CEO, FX Innovation

"ServiceNow is committed to delivering continuous innovation for telecommunications customers, helping create better experiences while improving profitability and operational efficiency. The collaboration marks a new era in telecommunications and will help ensure that Bell Canada remains at the forefront of the telecommunications industry, ready to adapt to the evolving landscape and meet customer needs."

- Rohit Batra, General Manager, Telecommunications, Media, and Technology Industry, ServiceNow

In addition to integrating ServiceNow into the Bell service ecosystem, Bell is also a member of ServiceNow's Product Advisory Council for Telecom. As ServiceNow commits to develop solutions to meet the needs of Bell and Bell's customers, Bell will help ServiceNow evolve its suite of telecom products and solutions for the future.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media, and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About FX Innovation

FX Innovation believes that responsible technology in the hands of passionate, expert people can lead to innovation for a better world. Certified across Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and ServiceNow, FX Innovation provides hybrid and multi-cloud and Enterprise Service Management professional and managed services. We're reinventing the IT experience, powered by ServiceNow, which gives our customers self-service, role-based visibility and control over what matters to IT most: service excellence, cost management, operational health, security & compliance. Founded in 2002, FX Innovation invests in people, technology, education and sustainability to help our customers achieve their business and competitive goals. FX Innovation is an independently operated company of Bell Canada.

About ServiceNow:

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make workflow. So, employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

