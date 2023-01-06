Fans in Scotiabank Arena with a 5G device will be able to join a shared AR experience for the first time, where they can team up and compete against each other, shooting hoops like the pros in real time. The Bell 5G Shot Clock Challenge on Snapchat leverages the unprecedented speed, latency and bandwidth capabilities of 5G enabling several thousand players to connect at once.

Join the Bell 5G Toronto Raptors Lens experience on Snapchat

The Bell 5G Toronto Raptors AR Lens will be available for a limited time during four upcoming Toronto Raptors Welcome Toronto games at Scotiabank Arena.

Snapchatters in attendance will access an exclusive Snapchat gamified 'pop-a-shot' style Connected Lens experience leveraging Snapchat's AR technology. Participants will choose a team to play for in real time, shooting baskets simultaneously to contribute to a collective score. The team with the highest score wins.

Welcome Toronto games amplify diverse voices and talents within the city, highlighting a different selected creator each game. Tonight (January 6), creators and fans alike can experience the Lens for the first time while watching the Toronto Raptors take on the New York Knicks. Games to follow include: January 21 against the Boston Celtics, February 10 against the Utah Jazz, and March 18 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

5G users attending the game can participate in this experience by opening the Bell 5G Shot Clock AR Lens in Snapchat or scanning the Snapcode presented on the Jumbotron. Those without a 5G device can still take part in the fun with a single player version of the Lens on a 4G or LTE network.

Today's announcement is the latest innovation leveraging Bell 5G technology and follows the launch of TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS, another unique immersive experience Raptors fans can enjoy. Bell continuously works with partners like Snap, leveraging the superior capabilities of Bell 5G to deliver a broad range of enhanced digital experiences.

Quotes

"We're excited to partner with Snap to bring together Bell's 5G network leadership with a world leader in augmented reality. With the power of 5G, Snap can offer Snapchatters new, fully immersive fan experiences, starting with live sporting events. This is just another example of our commitment to Canadians and how we're delivering the latest technology and best experience."

- Claire Gillies, EVP Marketing and President Consumer, Bell

"We are proud to work with Bell to showcase the unprecedented capabilities that AR and 5G can bring to consumers across Canada. We know that sports brings people together and that connectivity whether at home or in the stands is integral to the overall fan experience – and we look forward to unlocking more of the magic of AR together."

- Anne Laurenson, Senior Director, Global Carrier Partnerships, Snap Inc.

"There is a highly engaged community watching and talking about sports on Snapchat – and with our more than 6 billion AR Lens plays per day, we see a demand for more immersive experiences to complement and enhance the real world. We are thrilled to be able to join forces with Bell to bring our Canadian Snapchat community closer to the action and enable new ways for Raptors fans at Scotiabank Arena to be part of the game."

- Matt McGowan, General Manager, Canada, Snap Inc.

Quick facts

Bell and Snap have inked an innovation partnership, leveraging the best of 5G technology and AR to create a unique immersive experience for Toronto Raptors fans

Bell is the first Canadian telecommunications company to leverage 5G to support Snap's best-in-class AR technology in this way

Bell and Snap introduce the first ever 5G multi-user AR basketball experience on Snapchat; Toronto Raptors fans in Scotiabank Arena can shoot hoops together in real time throughout the duration of the game

Players will need to have access to a 5G device and use their rate plan to access the Lens experience; data charges may apply depending on a player's rate plan

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com .

Media inquiries

Bell

Jessica Benzinger, [email protected]

@Bell_News

Snap Inc.

Tonya Johnson, [email protected]

Investor inquiries

Bell

Richard Bengian, [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada