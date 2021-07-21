Winner of the Ookla 2021 SpeedtestTM Award as fastest 5G network in the country

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - With its 5G mobile network ranked as Canada's fastest in the latest network benchmarking report released by Ookla®, Bell today announced Canada's first 5G roaming for the United States as well as further 5G network expansion in Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

The 2021 Speedtest Awards by Ookla recognized Bell 5G as Canada's fastest 5G network based on Speedtest® results independently collected and analyzed by Ookla for Q1-Q2 2021 and calculated using median 5G download and upload speeds. With this recognition, Bell 5G continues to be Canada's most awarded 5G network, with top rankings from performance analysts including PCMag and GWS.

"Bell 5G delivers unmatched mobile access speeds and capacity, and our accelerated capital investment plan is bringing the country's top-ranked 5G network to more Canadians every day," said Claire Gillies, President, Bell Mobility. "We're thrilled to announce Bell 5G service for 28 additional communities in Manitoba, Ontario and Québec, including Québec City, while also unveiling the first 5G roaming service for Canadians travelling in the United States."

With the easing of travel restrictions, customers across Canada are contemplating visits to the US and looking to bring the speed and power of mobile 5G with them. Bell customers travelling south of the border were the first in Canada with US 5G roaming capability, with access to Bell partner networks covering more than 90% of the US national population with 5G service.

Continued 5G network expansion

Reflecting ongoing progress in Bell's accelerated network plan, the company today announced the rollout of 5G service to the following cities and towns in Manitoba, Ontario and Québec:

Manitoba : Beausejour , Brokenhead , Hanover , Macdonald , Niverville , Ritchot , Rockwood , Rosser , Ste. Anne , St. Clements , Springfield , Taché, West St. Paul and Whitehead.

: , , , , , , , , , , , Taché, and Whitehead. Ontario : Ajax , Frontenac Islands, Lincoln , Milton , Pelham , Thorold , Welland and Whitby .

: , Frontenac Islands, , , , , and . Québec: Québec City, Bécancour, Grand-Saint-Esprit , Saguenay, Shawinigan and Wôlinak.

"I cannot thank Bell enough for continuing to innovate and invest in the infrastructure that is necessary not only for the residents and businesses in the City of Thorold, but all of Ontario and Canada," said Terry Ugulini, Mayor of Thorold. "This will ensure that we continue to have a competitive edge in a technologically advanced world where speed and reliable service will help us to Build Back Better! The City of Thorold welcomes this investment in award winning 5G technology that is going to support businesses and consumers, as well as, influence future growth and resiliency within our community."

Earlier this year, Bell announced it will invest $1.7 billion in capital over the next 2 years – in addition to approximately $4 billion it typically invests annually in network expansion and enhancement – to accelerate the rollout of 5G, fibre and rural networks. This is in support of Canada's recovery from the COVID crisis while driving our country's continued leadership in broadband infrastructure investment and innovation. Bell expects to reach 70% of the Canadian population with 5G service by the end of the year.

Bell Athletes Connect supports Team Canada

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Bell announced continued 5G support for Canadian Olympians through the Bell Athletes Connect program in partnership with Samsung and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC). The Bell Athletes Connect program provides athletes with a Samsung S21 5G smartphone and mobile service to communicate with their coaches, support team, friends and family while they focus on training. Bell Athletes Connect, the only corporate program of its kind in North America, has supported more than 35,000 athletes over 24 years.

