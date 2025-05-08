The new Solara 2-Piece Roman Bathtub Faucet's compatible 42RBR pressure-balanced rough-in valve simplifies tight-space installs and safeguards trim during construction.

MONTREAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bélanger, a trusted name in Canadian faucet manufacturing for nearly 60 years, has unveiled the latest addition to its Solara collection: the 2-Piece Roman Bathtub Faucet ( SOL42TCP ), accompanied by its compatible 42RBR Pressure Balanced Rough-In Valve.

Available under the Bélanger Pro product category, the Solara Collection offers robust performance combined with aesthetic appeal – ideal for professionals in need of reliable, high-end designs. Solara includes innovative rough-in solutions designed to simplify installation, focusing on the innovative rough and trim installation that follows the build process.

The SOL42T Roman Tub Faucet features a two-piece, minimalist profile that makes a bold yet refined statement. Its straight modern spout and streamlined single-lever handle provide intuitive control and fluid aesthetics, while its solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridge ensure durability and smooth operation over time.

Available in two timeless finishes – polished Chrome and Matte Black – the SOL42T easily complements spa-like sanctuaries and sleek contemporary interiors, making it an ideal choice for designers and builders aiming to elevate their bathroom projects.

What truly sets the Solara 2-Piece Roman Bathtub Faucet apart is Bélanger's exclusive rough-in valve design. The 42RBR valve is designed to support more efficient project workflows by allowing the rough-in to be installed and tested in advance. The decorative trim can then be added at the finishing stage, helping to prevent surface damage often caused by exposure during construction. This staged approach safeguards decorative components from damage during construction, minimizes rework, and helps contractors maintain pristine finishes.

This design advancement is particularly impactful in large-scale or high-density residential projects, where labour efficiency and durability are paramount.

"At Bélanger, we are committed to delivering innovations that support those who install and rely on our products every day," says Lidia Pedicelli, General Manager of Bélanger. "The Solara 2-Piece Roman Bathtub Faucet and its compatible 42RBR valve offer unmatched flexibility, time savings, and installation simplicity without compromising performance or style."

The 42RBR Pressure Balanced Valve features an integrated anchoring system, making it ideal for tight spaces. Its multi-connection compatibility – supporting IPS, PEX, and WIR – provides versatility for various plumbing setups. A secondary hose allows for effortless handshower swaps, enhancing convenience for installation teams and end-users.

Other Key Features

Solara 2-Piece Roman Bathtub Faucet spout delivers up to 26.5 litres per minute (7.0 gallons per minute) at 60 psi (pounds per square inch), offering efficient fill rates for large bathtubs.





The handshower supports two spray modes – spray and stream – with easily switchable jets, providing comfort and usability for different bathing needs.





Its maximum flow rate is 6.6 L/min (1.75 gpm) at 80 psi, aligning with water-saving standards.





The faucet features a pre-installed, factory-calibrated and tested, pressure-balanced cartridge that ensures consistent water temperature during use – removing this step for the installer and streamlining installation.

The Solara 2-Piece Roman Bathtub Faucet, developed in Canada for Canadian professionals, was a finalist in the Plumbing Fixtures and Faucets category of the recent MCEE 2025 New Product Competition. The MCEE show is Canada's largest expo for mechanical, plumbing, hydronics, HVAC-R, electrical, and lighting industries. This recognition highlights the faucet's significance and appeal within the industry.

