Bélanger Announces Strategic Rebranding, Unveils Three New Faucet and Shower Collections

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bélanger, a trusted name in Canadian faucet manufacturing for nearly 60 years, today announced a rebranding initiative that marks a new chapter in the company's history. Reflecting its mission to deliver superior, accessible faucet and shower system collections that enhance daily life, the rebrand showcases Bélanger's commitment to craftsmanship, simplicity, and enduring design.

Along with the rebrand, Bélanger is launching new product collections under its Bélanger Pro and Bélanger Essential lines, designed to meet the evolving needs of homeowners and professionals alike.

The refreshed Bélanger brand encapsulates its values of honesty, authenticity, and reliability. This comprehensive rebranding not only updates the company's visual identity but reinforces its dedication to creating faucets that blend form and function for designers, installers, and consumers (or end users) alike.

"We are embracing a fresh vision for the future," says Lidia Pedicelli, who was named General Manager of Bélanger in September. "We want our brand to truly reflect the quality and craftsmanship that goes into every Bélanger product.

"The rebrand is not just about a new logo or website," she continues. "It's about realigning our identity to reflect our unwavering focus on quality and our desire to make every Bélanger faucet a trusted, lasting addition to any home or project."

The rebranding aims to showcase Bélanger's dedication to innovation and quality, reflecting the company's mission to embody true luxury through simplicity. By offering products inspired by global trends and designed to meet diverse needs, the brand aims to redefine the essence of comfort and elegance in homes.

New Product Collections: Solara, Adore, and Indy

As part of the rebrand, Bélanger is proud to introduce new faucet and shower system collections under its two product categories: Bélanger Pro and Bélanger Essential.

Bélanger Pro — ingenious, modern collections to suit all professional projects and needs — introduces the Solara Collection:

Solara Collection: This collection offers robust performance combined with aesthetic appeal, ideal for professionals in need of reliable, high-end designs. Solara includes innovative rough-in solutions designed to simplify installation, focusing on the innovative rough and trim installation that follows the build process.

Under Bélanger Essential — simple, chic and contemporary collections that redefine the art of feeling good at home — the company is launching two new collections:

Adore Collection : Featuring minimalist design and smooth lines, Adore faucets are perfect for modern, contemporary homes. The collection is engineered for ease of installation and long-lasting durability.

Indy Collection: With a focus on elegance and versatility, the Indy collection combines form and function to enhance any bathroom space.

"Our new collections reflect our ongoing commitment to the professionals who trust Bélanger for their projects," adds Pedicelli. "With collections like Solara, we've taken our knowledge of the installation process and removed common pain points, making life easier for contractors while providing superior quality for end-users."

A Seamless Digital Experience

In conjunction with the rebrand, Bélanger has also revamped its online presence, including a fully redesigned website. The new site offers a more intuitive user experience, with updated product imagery, detailed technical specifications, and inspiration galleries designed to appeal to architects, designers, and homeowners seeking to visualize how Bélanger faucets can enhance their spaces.

"We want to inspire as well as inform," says Pedicelli. "The new website is designed with our customers in mind, providing them with the tools they need to make informed decisions, while also showcasing the beauty and craftsmanship of our products."

Looking Ahead

With the rebrand, Bélanger Faucets is poised to expand its market presence across Canada. The company, which has historically been strongest in Quebec, is now focusing on growing its footprint in other provinces and markets.

"The rebrand allows us to reconnect with our customers and introduce Bélanger to new audiences," Pedicelli explains. "We are proud of our heritage, but we're also excited to embrace the future with a fresh perspective and a commitment to delivering the best in faucet design and technology."

For more information and to download high-res photography, visit:

https://belanger-faucets.greenhousedigitalpr.com/strategic-rebranding/

ABOUT BÉLANGER

Bélanger, a renowned brand in the faucet industry, part of the Oatey and Tubular Industries of Canada family of brands, is dedicated to creating timeless collections that blend global trends with local craftsmanship. With nearly 60 years of expertise and a reputation for superior quality, Bélanger offers elegant, minimalist designs that enhance any décor. Our products, designed for ease of use and long-lasting performance, are a testament to Canadian engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Bélanger is based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec. For more information, visit www.belangerfaucets.com , call +1 (800) 361 5960, or follow Bélanger on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest or LinkedIn .

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada (including Tubular Industries of Canada), Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com.

