Para Nordic Skiing – Biathlon Para biathlon returns to the trails with the middle-distance events. Mark Arendz and Brittany Hudak, both already bronze medallists in Beijing, hunt for their second podiums of the Games in the men's and women's standing categories which start at 12 p.m. local / 11 p.m. ET Monday. Joining Hudak in the women's race is teammate Emily Young. Also in action for Canada is Christina Picton in the women's sitting and Derek Zaplotinsky in the men's sitting, kicking off the day's competition at 10 a.m. local / 9 p.m. ET Monday.

Para Ice Hockey

Canada looks to get a notch on the win column as it faces South Korea at 1:05 p.m. local / 12:05 a.m. ET. The Canadians lost their opening match 5-0 to the USA and following a couple days off would like to head into the playoffs on a winning note. Four years ago, Canada won the silver in PyeongChang while South Korea was the bronze medallist.

Wheelchair Curling

First place Canada (4-1) won't need to linger on its first loss of the tournament Monday night. Two more games are scheduled for Tuesday as round-robin play continues: versus South Korea (1-3) at 9:35 a.m. local / 8:35 p.m. ET Monday, followed by Slovakia (2-2) at 7:35 p.m. local / 6:35 a.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH

All Canadian competition can be live streamed as it happens. Live streams can be found on Paralympic.ca, CPC's YouTube channel, cbc.ca/beijing2022 and Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques, the free CBC Gem streaming service, the Radio-Canada Sports app, and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. Anyone wishing to catch up on the action afterwards can also watch events on-demand on these platforms, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

March 8 Canadian TV Broadcasts:

Sportsnet One – 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

CBC Daytime – 3 p.m. local

CBC Late Night – 12:30 a.m. local

Radio-Canada – 1 p.m. ET

Radio-Canada – 11:05 p.m. ET

*please check local listings*

About the Canadian Paralympic Team: A total of 48 athletes are competing for Canada in five sports at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, taking place March 4-13.

