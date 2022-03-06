Beijing 2022 Day 3 Preview: Canada racing for medals in Para alpine, Para nordic and Para snowboard

Para Alpine Skiing The third consecutive day of Para alpine skiing will see Canada's athletes contest in the super combined, starting with the Super-G (races start at 9:30 a.m. local / 8:30 p.m. Sunday ET) followed by the slalom (beginning at 1:45 p.m. local / 12:45 a.m. ET).

Para Nordic Skiing

Mark Arendz looks for his second medal of the Games in the men's standing category following his bronze in the six-kilometre biathlon, and will kick start competition for the Canadians on Sunday at 10 a.m. local / 9 p.m. ET Sunday in the long distance cross country event.

Brian McKeever, winner of 17 Paralympic medals in his storied career, is the three-time defending champion in the men's visually impaired 20-kilometre race (10:35 a.m. local / 9:35 p.m. ET Sunday), and will ski with guides Graham Nishikawa and Russell Kennedy as was the case four years ago in PyeongChang. The race will mark his sixth Paralympic Winter Games appearance.

Brittany Hudak, Natalie Wilkie and Emily Young then give Canada a powerful trio in the women's standing 15-kilometre race (12:15 p.m. local /11:15 p.m. ET Sunday).

Para Snowboard

World champion Tyler Turner heads to the men's SB-LL1 men's snowboard cross playoff round as the top qualifier. Canada's other entries, Lisa DeJong and Sandrine Hamel in the women's SB-LL2 and Alex Massie in men's SB-LL2, are also in the head-to-head matchups. Action starts at 11:30 a.m. local / 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Wheelchair Curling

Canada looks to stay undefeated in tournament play after improving to 3-0 with a victory over Latvia on Sunday. Next up is USA (1-2) at 9:35 a.m. local / 8:35 p.m. ET Sunday followed by Sweden (2-0) at 7:35 p.m. local / 6:35 a.m. ET.

CLICK HERE for the complete Canadian Paralympic Team schedule on March 7.

HOW TO WATCH

All Canadian competition can be live streamed as it happens. Live streams can be found on Paralympic.ca, CPC's YouTube channel, cbc.ca/beijing2022 and Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques, the free CBC Gem streaming service, the Radio-Canada Sports app, and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. Anyone wishing to catch up on the action afterwards can also watch events on-demand on these platforms, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

March 7 Canadian TV Broadcasts:

CBC Late Night – 12 a.m. local

CBC Daytime – 3 p.m. local

Sportsnet One – 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Radio-Canada – 1 p.m. ET

Radio-Canada – 11:05 p.m. ET

*please check local listings*

Click here for the complete broadcast schedule.

