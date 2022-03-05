Beijing 2022 Day 2 Preview: Canada looks to add to its three-medal total

Para Alpine Skiing Para alpine skiing continues with another speed event as the Super-G races start at 10 a.m. local / 9 p.m. ET Saturday. Mollie Jepsen vies for a second gold in the women's standing category after winning the downhill to open her Games. Michaela Gosselin and Alana Ramsay make it a dynamic trio for Canada in the event. Mac Marcoux and guide Tristan Rodgers, downhill silver medallists, are top medal contenders once again in the men's visually impaired event while Logan Leach (with guide Julien Petit) continue to gain more valuable experience. Rounding out the team is men's standing skier Alexis Guimond and sit skiers Katie Combaluzier in the women's sitting and Brian Rowland in the men's sitting.

Para Snowboard

Canadian riders hit the course for the first time on Sunday in snowboard cross qualifying. Canada is led by first-time Paralympian Tyler Turner, the reigning world champion in the men's SB-LL1 class while veteran Alex Massie races in the men's SB-LL2. For the women, Canada has two entries in the SB-LL2 with Lisa DeJong, making her Paralympic debut after winning silver at the recent world championships, and 2018 Paralympian Sandrine Hamel. Racing starts at 11 a.m. local / 10 p.m. ET Saturday.

Para Nordic Skiing

Cross-country skiing gets underway with the men's (10 a.m. local / 9 p.m. ET Saturday) and women's (11:50 a.m. local / 10:50 p.m. ET Saturday) long distance sitting races. Canadian entries are Collin Cameron, Derek Zaplotinsky and Ethan Hess for the men, all returnees from 2018. Lyne-Marie Bilodeau is set to make her Paralympic Games debut for the women.

Wheelchair Curling

Canada is off to a hot start after two big wins on the first day of round-robin play, and will look to keep up its winning ways. The squad has one game on the calendar Sunday, versus Latvia at 2:35 p.m. local / 1:35 a.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH

All Canadian competition can be live streamed as it happens. Live streams can be found on Paralympic.ca, CPC's YouTube channel, cbc.ca/beijing2022 and Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques, the free CBC Gem streaming service, the Radio-Canada Sports app, and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. Anyone wishing to catch up on the action afterwards can also watch events on-demand on these platforms, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

March 6 Canadian TV Broadcasts:

CBC Late Night – 1:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. March 5 PT

CBC Morning – 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

CBC Daytime – 3 p.m. ET

CBC Late Night – 11 p.m. ET

Sportsnet One – 10 a.m. ET

Radio-Canada – 3 p.m. ET

*please check local listings*

