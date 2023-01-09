BeiGene Canada Named a Great Place to Work®

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - BeiGene Canada, a subsidiary of global pharmaceutical company BeiGene has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® following a thorough, independent analysis conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. BeiGene joins leading Canadian organizations whose employees have created and excelled at fostering exemplary workplaces.

BeiGene Canada, a subsidiary of global pharmaceutical company BeiGene has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®. (CNW Group/BeiGene Canada)

"We are extremely proud to have been certified as a Great Place to Work®," said Peter Brenders, General Manager, BeiGene Canada. "Our strong culture is designed to help our employees be their best and continue to grow personally and professionally. This is incredibly important as we establish BeiGene in Canada with the goal to bringing patients and clinicians innovative, affordable, and accessible treatments. Our people are truly our most critical asset, and creating a supportive workplace is vital to their success, to the company and ultimately to Canadians."

As part of a global pharmaceutical company deeply invested in oncology research and drug development, BeiGene Canada prides itself on a culture of excellence, driven by employee recognition, accommodation, opportunities, and incentives to grow personally and professionally, and work-life balance for all employees.

BeiGene Canada counts itself among an impressive roster of Canadian organizations to receive the highly recognized and credible Great Places to Work® certification. BeiGene Canada earned the certification following an evaluation of its culture and processes, using the Great Place to Work® Trust Index Score, with employee feedback factoring significantly in the overall assessment.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience, and efficiency," adds Fonseca.

About BeiGene Canada

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, BeiGene Canada is the country affiliate of global biotechnology company BeiGene, specialized in the discovery and development of novel, affordable and accessible oncology medications. With a highly experienced and dedicated Canadian leadership team headed by pharmaceutical executive Peter Brenders, BeiGene Canada is committed to delivering new cancer therapies to the Canadian oncology community, including patients, caregivers, clinicians, and investigators. For more information about BeiGene Canada please visit www.beigene.ca.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, BeiGene is expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through internal capabilities and collaborations. Committed to radically improving access to medicines for patients who need them, BeiGene's growing global team of more than 9,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Beijing, China; Cambridge, U.S.; Toronto, Canada and Basel, Switzerland. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. They are a research and consulting firm whose mission it is to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail and Fortune magazine. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. For more information visit Great Place to Work® online at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

SOURCE BeiGene Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Bonnie Levine, 514-346-9069, [email protected]