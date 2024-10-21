Partnership Reinforces Company's Commitment to the Cancer Community

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - BeiGene Canada is honoured to serve as the National Sponsor of Light The Night, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada's (LLSC) flagship fundraising event. As a global biotechnology leader focused on developing innovative treatments for blood cancers, BeiGene is dedicated to advancing patient care and improving outcomes. Throughout October, communities across Canada will unite for Light The Night, an inspiring evening walk where participants carry illuminated lanterns in tribute to those impacted by a blood cancer. The funds raised will drive essential research and provide vital support to people affected by blood cancers.

"BeiGene is deeply committed to supporting patients, families, and caregivers, and our partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada's Light The Night Walk is a key part of that commitment," said Peter Brenders, General Manager of BeiGene Canada. "Our common mission is to enhance the lives of those affected by a blood cancer, and we are focused on developing therapies that offer hope and improve the quality of care for patients."

As the national sponsor, BeiGene Canada's involvement will be highlighted at all Light The Night events across the country. A special video, featuring the personal stories of patients and survivors, will be showcased at six major events in Halifax, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal, and Ottawa. Additionally, Light The Night will take place in other locations, including London, Winnipeg, Edmonton, St. John's, and Saskatoon.

"We are incredibly thankful for BeiGene's generous sponsorship and steadfast support of our 2024 Light The Night," said Alicia Talarico, President of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. "Their commitment to advancing blood cancer research and providing resources to people and families affected is invaluable. Together, we are making significant strides toward our shared goal of hope and healing for those affected by blood cancers."

For more information about Light The Night, please visit www.lightthenight.ca.

About BeiGene Canada

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, BeiGene Canada is the country affiliate of the global oncology company BeiGene Ltd, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, affordable and accessible oncology medications. With a highly experienced and dedicated Canadian leadership team headed by pharmaceutical executive Peter Brenders, BeiGene Canada is committed to delivering new cancer therapies to the Canadian oncology community, including patients, caregivers, clinicians, and investigators. For more information about BeiGene Canada, please visit www.beigene.ca.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting the development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Facebook.

