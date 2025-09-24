Proudly Canadian, Skip and Shoppers Drug Mart® are delivering to doorsteps across the country, with beauty, wellness, and everyday must-haves, right when you need them.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, and Shoppers Drug Mart®, Canada's leading pharmacy retailer, have announced a new national partnership, ushering in a new era of convenience for Canadians. From skincare must-haves for beauty lovers to cold and flu season healthcare essentials, customers can now get their favourite Shoppers Drug Mart® items delivered straight to their door. Together, these two iconic Canadian brands are redefining convenience, making it easier than ever for customers across the country to get their everyday must-haves with speed, ease, and reliability.

As of today, Skip is delivering from 650 Shoppers Drug Mart® stores nationally, across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. This marks a major step in expanding the company's offerings across an even wider range of categories - from everyday pharmacy essentials to beauty items that spark joy, like a new lipstick or the latest and greatest in skincare innovation.

This partnership also represents a significant milestone in Skip's ongoing retail expansion, building on a string of successful launches earlier this year. With a portfolio that proudly features iconic Canadian brands, Skip continues to cement itself as the go-to destination for convenience and value. By integrating a category-expanding retail partner like Shoppers Drug Mart®, Skip is not only delivering convenience today, but shaping the future of on-demand retail across Canada.

To kick off the launch, Skip is offering a limited-time promotion, with $20 off orders of $35 or more, available from today through October 6 with code SHOPPERS20. It's the perfect opportunity for customers to try Shoppers Drug Mart® on Skip and experience the ease of having everyday essentials delivered straight to their door.

"Canadians have relied on Shoppers Drug Mart® for generations, and we're proud to make their much-loved product selection even more accessible through Skip," says Paul Sudarsan, SVP, Partnerships at Skip. "Our partnership with Shoppers reflects Skip's ongoing growth in the retail space, strengthening our network of partnerships with trusted Canadian brands and bringing convenience to more consumers nationwide."

"We're thrilled to launch this national partnership with Skip—it's all about meeting our customers where they are, exactly when they need us," said Sarah Draper, VP, E-Commerce, Shoppers Drug Mart. "This partnership allows us to extend our reach even further and extend our "need-it-now" experience to ensure that Canadians can access beauty, wellness, and everyday essentials from Shoppers Drug Mart with speed and ease, right to their door."

To bring this partnership to life and highlight the ultimate convenience both brands deliver, we'll be hosting an exclusive 'Grab N' Glow' pop up in Downtown Toronto on September 27 and 28. Guests can enjoy professional makeup touch-ups, receive personalized cosmetic bags, and take home exclusive vouchers - no appointment required.



Visitors who stop by the activation will also have the chance to take home a variety of skincare and make-up items from brands like Clarins, e.l.f cosmetics and L'Oreal, showcasing the breadth of product availability at Shoppers Drug Mart® through Skip! Fresh looks, delivered the Skip way: convenient and seamless.

Skip & Shoppers Drug Mart®: The Grab N' Glow

Location: Wellington Square, The Well, 486 Front St W, Toronto, ON

Schedule:

Saturday, September 27 - 12:00pm - 8:00pm

- Sunday, September 28 - 10:00am - 5:00pm

Canadians can use code SHOPPERS20 for $20 off orders of $35 or more, from today until October 6.

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

To learn more, visit skipcanada.com/newsroom .

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

