A Unifying project driven by visionary donors and an engaged community

BEACONSFIELD, QC, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The City of Beaconsfield is proud to announce the launch of the public phase of its philanthropic campaign, the Beaconsfield Cultural Centre Campaign, a unifying initiative aimed at bringing to life an iconic destination dedicated to culture, creativity and community life.

With a goal of $2 million, the campaign has already raised $1,613,000, thanks to the remarkable commitment of visionary donors who are deeply invested in their community.

Among the major contributions are those of Lorne and Louise Trottier ($500,000), Chantal Carrier and Louis Vachon ($250,000), and Georges and Ellen Bourelle ($150,000). A donor wishing to remain anonymous has also contributed $250,000. These gifts are complemented by donations from many Beaconsfield residents, whose generosity and community spirit reflect strong support for the project.

"The Cultural Centre will be much more than a building: it will become a true community heart -- a place where connections are forged, where creativity can flourish and where our collective identity will continue to thrive," says Beaconsfield Mayor Martin St-Jean. "The momentum already demonstrated by our donors is inspiring, and we now hope the entire community will embrace this project."

In addition to the library, the Cultural Centre will offer versatile spaces dedicated to the arts, learning and community gatherings. Designed as an inclusive and accessible destination, it will enrich the local cultural landscape while showcasing its exceptional natural surroundings at the Centennial Marina site, adjacent to Centennial Park.

This project is part of a long-term vision to provide Beaconsfield with modern infrastructure suited to the evolving needs of its residents.

The project is already made possible through government grants and the City's reserve funds. The public campaign's primary aim is to engage the community around this shared vision.

Beyond fundraising, the goal is to invite residents and community organizations to fully embrace this project -- to leave their mark and help shape a place that truly reflects who they are. Multiple giving options are available, including donor recognition opportunities.

Those interested in learning more about the project and how to contribute may visit beaconsfield.ca/campaign.

Regarding the Project

The Beaconsfield Cultural Centre is a flagship project of the City, developed in collaboration with numerous partners and community members. It represents the first phase of the comprehensive revitalization of the Marina and Centennial Park site.

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield

Information: Mayor's Office, [email protected], beaconsfield.ca