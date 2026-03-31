$3 million awarded under the Enabling Accessibility Fund

BEACONSFIELD, QC , March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The City of Beaconsfield is pleased to announce that it has received the maximum grant of $3,000,000 available under Government of Canada's Enabling Accessibility Fund – mid-sized projects component call for proposal in 2023, administered by Employment and Social Development Canada. The program aims to support initiatives that improve the accessibility of public infrastructure across the country.

Nationally, the federal program had a budget of $18.2 million to support initiatives that remove barriers and promote the participation of disabled people in community life.

From the earliest stages of planning the future Cultural Centre, the design process was centered around universal accessibility, ensuring that every resident, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy an inclusive and memorable experience every time they visit.

The project includes:

a Snoezelen-style multisensory room

an adult changing table that complies with the latest regulatory requirements

various features designed to improve accessibility for people with physical, sensory, or cognitive disabilities

These facilities are part of a universal design approach, which aims to create welcoming spaces that are accessible to all.

"We thank the Government of Canada, which, through this contribution recognizes the importance we place on universal accessibility for our future Cultural Centre. We are creating a place where everyone can fully participate in the cultural and community life of our city," said Martin St-Jean, mayor of Beaconsfield.

The planned specialized facilities will open new opportunities for hosting, programming, and participation for people with disabilities, their families, and their caregivers.

This financial support builds on previous government investments announced for the construction of the multipurpose Cultural Centre, a flagship project for revitalization of the Centennial site aimed at enhancing cultural offerings and gathering spaces for the community.

The project is funded in part by the Government of Canada's Enabling Accessibility Fund.

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield

Information: Mayor's Office, [email protected], beaconsfield.ca