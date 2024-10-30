Beaconsfield Honoured for Its Efforts in Climate Resilience and Social Inclusion

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The City of Beaconsfield is proud to be twice honoured for its avant-garde initiatives and its commitment to the well-being and resilience of its community.

On October 22, 2024, at the National Climate Adaptation Summit in Ottawa, the national coalition Climate Proof Canada awarded Beaconsfield recognition in the Resilient Health and Well-being category for its innovative Connecting Beaconsfield project. Carried out in collaboration with ICLEI Canada, this project aims to strengthen solidarity among residents, particularly during extreme weather events. By encouraging stronger neighbourhood connections, the City implemented several pilot initiatives during the summer of 2024 to better prepare citizens for the challenges of climate change.

The Mayor of Beaconsfield, Georges Bourelle, underlined the importance of this project: "This recognition demonstrates our community's commitment to preparing for climate challenges, not only through environmental action, but also by fostering strong human ties."

The project is part of the City's overall approach to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in the face of growing climate challenges. Additional information on the project is available at connectons-connecting.ca.

Moreover, at the second Gala des Prix des bibliothèques publiques du Québec, held on October 24, 2024, at the Gabrielle-Roy Library in Québec City, Beaconsfield received the Eureka Award in the 5,000-plus population category for its Handy Seniors program, an intergenerational initiative set up by the Beaconsfield Library. "This program focuses on tackling ageism and promoting diversity and inclusion. Handy Seniors enables senior residents to share their skills with the community by creating video tutorials and hosting Community Repair Days. These workshops help to strengthen social ties while showcasing the expertise of seniors," explained Mayor Bourelle.

These honours confirm Beaconsfield's commitment to being a resilient, innovative, and supportive city, anticipating the needs of its citizens in the face of current and future challenges.

