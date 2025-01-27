Canadian Telecommunications Association Launches Winter Emergency Preparedness Campaign

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - With winter storm season in full swing, the Canadian Telecommunications Association is reminding Canadians of the steps they should take to minimize internet and mobile phone service disruptions resulting from power outages and severe weather.

From January 27 to March 1, our "Be Prepared, Stay Connected" digital campaign will provide practical tips on what Canadians can do before, during and after severe weather events to stay connected. Consumers are encouraged to visit www.telecomprepare.ca for a full list of emergency preparedness tips.

Building on the success of last year's initiative, this campaign will feature advertising on leading digital platforms.

"Canada's telecommunications providers are investing heavily to strengthen their networks against the threats posed by climate change and increasingly severe weather," said Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Telecommunications Association. "However, external events like power outages and downed trees can still affect services. By taking simple steps such as having back up power supplies and using telecom services wisely during storms, Canadians can minimize disruptions and ensure critical communication channels remain open."

These steps include:

Before a storm: Fully charge devices, have backup power supply for home internet equipment, and stay informed by monitoring weather updates.

Fully charge devices, have backup power supply for home internet equipment, and stay informed by monitoring weather updates. During a storm: Conserve battery life by adjusting device settings, limit non-essential network usage, and use text or email for non-urgent communications.

Conserve battery life by adjusting device settings, limit non-essential network usage, and use text or email for non-urgent communications. In emergencies: Use a landline, if possible, when calling 9-1-1, and be patient with mobile connections due to potential network congestion.

For complete details and more emergency preparedness tips, visit www.telecomprepare.ca.

About the Canadian Telecommunications Association

The Canadian Telecommunications Association is dedicated to building a better future for Canadians through connectivity. Our members include service providers, equipment manufacturers, and other organizations in the telecommunications ecosystem, that invest in, build, maintain and operate Canada's world-class telecommunications networks. Through our advocacy initiatives, research, and events, we work to promote the importance of telecommunications to Canada's economic growth and social development and advocate for policies that foster investment, innovation, and positive outcomes for consumers. We also facilitate industry initiatives, such as the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada, Canadian Common Short Codes, STAC and wirelessaccessibility.ca.

