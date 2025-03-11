Be on the lookout for scams impersonating 407 ETR

Malicious text messages are on the rise again; customers encouraged to make payments through My Account to avoid scams

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - It's Fraud Awareness Month and 407 ETR is urging customers to be aware of fraudulent texts and websites impersonating the highway. These malicious websites aim to mimic the Company's official channels using clever phishing tactics in an attempt to obtain our customers personal and financial information. In 2024, 407 ETR received nearly 12,000 reports of scam texts and the Company's IT security team took down over 470 malicious website domains.

Person with text message alert appearing (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited)

"Protecting our customer's data is a top priority," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR." Scams are increasingly sophisticated, and our internal information security team works relentlessly to take down these fraudulent domains. We want our customers to be aware and to exercise caution by only using official 407 ETR channels to make payments."

407 ETR will never ask for personal information such as passwords, PINs or credit cards through any contact method. Customers are encouraged to log into My Account at 407etr.com/myaccount or download the 407 ETR mobile app to view their account and pay their bill.

Fast Facts:

Unexpected messages requesting personal information, such as passwords, PINs or credit card numbers are usually a red flag.

Beware of links to unfamiliar websites or those that do not match 407 ETR's official domain, 407etr.com. Fraudulent texts may contain poor grammar, spelling and formatting errors or use unofficial names for services.

Urgent or threatening language, pressuring immediate action is a common tactic used by fraudsters.

Delete suspected fraudulent messages. For more fraud prevention tips, visit 407etr.com/fraudawareness.

In recognition of its outstanding cybersecurity efforts, 407 ETR's IT security team was recently named one of the Top 100 Information Security Teams of 2024 by OnCon Icon Awards.

