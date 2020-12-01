TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Like many Ontarians this time of year, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has holiday traditions. While some of those traditions may change this year due to the pandemic, we do want to take this opportunity to again remind parents and adults that all lottery products, including INSTANT tickets, are a form of gambling and are not suitable gifts for children and minors.

Lottery products may be great stocking stuffers, but not for children and youth. It is important that parents and adults understand the proven risks and impacts associated with underage gambling. Please only buy lottery gifts for friends and family who are 18 years of age and older.

There is extensive free information and resources available dealing with youth and gambling:

The YMCA Youth Gambling Awareness Program (YGAP) is a free service funded by Ontario Ministry of Health to raise awareness among youth of gambling risks, how to make informed decisions, and healthy, active lifestyles.



The Problemgambling.ca website, run by the Gambling, Gaming & Technology Use (GGTU) Knowledge Exchange of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), offers information and resources for parents who are concerned about their own gambling, and the effects of problem gambling on children.



The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC), an independent non-profit organization focused on the prevention of problem gambling in Canada and worldwide, with information on Teens or Young Adults and gambling.

Also, OLG's PlaySmart.ca can help parents understand the facts when it comes to games, and concepts like odds and randomness. There's also a "Finding Help" section with links to the support resources above and more.

OLG has supported the National Council on Problem Gambling and McGill University's Holiday Campaign for many years, which encourages lotteries in Canada, the United States and around the world to promote the important message that lottery is not for kids.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

