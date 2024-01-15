Be Carbon Monoxide -'WinterWise' this Season

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Carbon monoxide (CO) continues to be a leading cause of accidental poisoning in Ontario. With approximately 65% of all CO incidents occurring in people's homes, TSSA urges everyone to be 'WinterWise' this season and learn about how they can protect themselves against this invisible, odourless and highly poisonous gas - often dubbed the 'Silent Killer'.

As part of the Technical Standards and Safety Authority's (TSSA's) ongoing efforts to build CO awareness in communities across Ontario, residents in Northern Ontario will be receiving a copy of an important safety booklet – WinterWise – this week. This campaign, together with the ongoing public education efforts of community fire and emergency services departments, provides vital information to assist residents in reducing CO risks in their homes.

"During the cold weather months there's naturally an increased use of furnaces and fireplaces, and even though these fuel-burning appliances may be safely designed, they can emit deadly levels of CO gas if not properly installed, inspected and maintained regularly," says Kelly Hart, TSSA's Director of Fuels Safety. "While CO presents serious hazards, residents can essentially eliminate any potential harm, by taking these two important steps," adds Hart.

Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected annually through the services of a

TSSA-registered fuel contractor to find a TSSA-registered contractor near you use the Find A Registered Fuels Contractor Tool at cosafety.ca.

TSSA-registered fuel contractor Install certified CO alarms in your home, regularly test and replace them in accordance with manufacturer's instruction.

"It's also important to remember to never use any fuel-burning appliances indoors that are specifically designed and approved for outdoor use only," adds Hart.

Residents are encouraged to learn more about CO and other seasonal safety topics by reading and sharing the information in the WinterWise booklet and by visiting COsafety.ca – a website dedicated to providing critical CO safety information.

TSSA continues to partner with local fire and emergency services and other safety-minded organizations to deliver critical CO safety information to residents in communities across Ontario.

The attached backgrounder provides additional information on carbon monoxide.

Beat the Silent Killer. Take Action. Think Safe.

