TD Insurance Home and Auto customers now eligible to receive timely text alerts of incoming severe weather directly from their TD Insurance mobile app

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - With the welcomed arrival of sunny and warmer weather across Canada, it is not uncommon for the summer season to bring heavy rainfall, tropical storms and other severe weather conditions. TD Insurance Home and Auto customers who want to be better prepared for this season's summer storms and active weather conditions year-round can now receive timely text alerts of incoming severe weather directly from their TD Insurance (TDI) mobile app with the launch of TD Severe Weather & Safety Alerts from TD Insurance*.

This summer season, The Weather Network's long-term forecast predicts most of Canada will see near to above normal temperatures with parts of Canada expected to receive more severe storms than normal, including a potentially active hurricane season on the East Coast, extreme heat across the country and including possible drought conditions in the Prairies with risk of wildfires and poor air quality.

Severe weather can result in significant damage to valuables – like homes, cottages, cars, motorcycles and other recreational vehicles - that can potentially cost owners substantial money to repair or replace. With a little notice, customers can be better prepared and protect property and vehicles when severe weather is expected in their area.

"Severe weather is a fact of life for Canadians, and when heavy rain, extreme wind, or a snowstorm is expected, we want our customers to have information in advance to help them take action, be better prepared and be able to protect what matters before severe or active weather hits," says James Russell, President and CEO, TD Insurance. "We keep our customers at the centre of everything we do, and Severe Weather & Safety Alerts is another powerful example of our commitment to delivering simple and fast insurance services to our digital savvy customers who like to be well-informed."

TDI Severe Weather & Safety Alerts are now available for all TD Insurance Home and Auto customers who register via the TD Insurance app. The Severe Weather & Safety Alerts will notify customers for extreme weather events like, heavy winds, heavy rainfall, hail, flooding, heavy fog, heavy snow, freezing rain and extreme cold.

TD Insurance Home and Auto customers can choose up to two locations to monitor incoming weather - such as a primary residence, office location, elderly parent's home, or cottage - and receive timely weather alerts direct to their mobile device. Alerts also come with helpful tips on how to prepare for and help prevent potential damage when severe weather is expected. Customers can update their monitored locations at any time within the app.

"Consistently delivering innovative and easy to use digital insurance experiences combined with strong customer support at our customers' time of need is core to our customer-centric approach and strategy at TD Insurance," says Pauline Chiu, Vice President Digital Transformation, TD Insurance. "Since soft launching Severe Weather & Safety Alerts earlier this year on both Apple iOS or Android, we have sent thousands of alerts to customers across Canada, helping those that have registered be better prepared."

In December 2020, TD Insurance became the first insurance group in Canada to offer a national 'buy online' platform that offers qualifying Canadians from coast to coast the ability to purchase home and auto insurance policies from the comfort of their home computer or smartphone. Strategic investments in digital self-serve capabilities, application of artificial intelligence, and use of advanced analytics to build creative products and new services like real time claims status updates, hands-on guidance at TDI's one-of-kind Auto Centres, and helping customers drive more safely through the TD My Advantage app demonstrates our continued investment in digital self-serve capabilities and are only a few examples of proven and valuable digital experiences that our Insurance customers want more of.

All customers with a TD Insurance Home or Auto policy are eligible to receive Severe Weather & Safety alerts via the TD Insurance app, available for download on Apple iOS or Android.

*TD Insurance refers to the following personal lines insurance companies: Security National Insurance Company, Primmum Insurance Company, TD General Insurance Company and TD Home and Auto Insurance Company, all of which are subsidiaries of the Toronto Dominion Bank.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on April 30, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

