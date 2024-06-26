TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - BDO Digital, BDO Canada's technology advisory business, announced it has won the 2024 Microsoft Canada Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are thrilled to receive the prestigious Partner of the Year Award. This recognition is a testament to the firm's focus on innovation, on being ahead of the curve, and on delivering exceptional digital solutions to our clients. We look forward to progressing our transformative partnership with Microsoft and continuing to bend the arc of possibility for our people, our firm, and our clients," said Bruno Suppa, CEO of BDO Canada.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. BDO was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Canada.

"We've helped hundreds of clients across the country succeed in their digital transformation journey by deploying Microsoft solutions and implementing AI Roadmaps through a strategic combination of consulting, technology implementation, security, and managed services," said Rishan Lye, National Consulting Leader for BDO Canada. "BDO Canada has a strong collaboration with Microsoft and extensive knowledge of Microsoft's entire technology stack – we've earned all six solution partner designations and 12 specializations – and this continues to fuel the growth of BDO Digital. We're also a proud member of the Microsoft Canada Women's Partner Council, which works to drive improvements in diversity, equity and inclusion within the Microsoft partner ecosystem."

In addition to winning Partner of the Year in Canada, BDO Digital was a finalist for Microsoft's Sustainability Changemaker award based on its data and analytics-based solutions that are helping clients improve ESG reporting and achieve their sustainability goals.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI and Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About BDO Canada

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients across a variety of sectors and segments. For over 100 years, our team has served communities across Canada through a comprehensive range of assurance, tax, and consulting services, complemented by deep industry knowledge. With over 5,000 people across 100 offices in Canada, and more than 1,800 offices in 164 countries, BDO is well-positioned to assist clients with both domestic and global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms. For more information, visit: www.bdo.ca.

