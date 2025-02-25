TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - BDO Canada is proud to release its latest report, Canada's productivity paradox. Developed through the collaborative insights of leading professionals from across the firm, the report delves into the factors contributing to Canada's lagging productivity despite its abundant natural resources, a highly skilled workforce, strong institutions, and research capabilities. The report also lays out a path for businesses to enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and compete globally—a priority amid recent tariff disputes and protectionist trade policies.

"Canada's productivity paradox demands urgent attention, particularly as we navigate an increasingly complex and uncertain geopolitical landscape. With this report, we aim to highlight the complex factors hindering our overall productivity and provide actionable recommendations for businesses to navigate these challenges," said Jeff Chapman, Managing Partner, Advisory Services for BDO Canada. "By adapting, innovating, and embracing a growth mindset, Canadian businesses can improve productivity and remain competitive on a global scale. BDO is dedicated to supporting this journey, offering a range of services from digital transformation and operational optimization to enhancing access to capital."

Canada's productivity gap is evident in several key areas:

It takes a Canadian worker 1.4 times more effort than their U.S. counterpart to add the same value to the economy

In 2021, Canada's investment in information and communication technology (as a per cent of GDP) was 25%, compared to 37% in the U.S.

In 2022, Canada's business innovation rate stood at 36%, trailing behind the U.S. at 50%, and the OECD average of 45%

With a fear of failure rate of 55%, Canadians exhibit a higher level of risk aversion compared to their U.S. counterparts (45%) and the average across 16 developed countries (44%), which can hinder innovation

Key recommendations for Canadian businesses to improve productivity:

Increase research and development (R&D) investments to enhance human capital, product differentiation, competitiveness, productivity, and economic resilience

Embrace new technology and ensure effective adoption to improve efficiency and productivity

Leverage partnerships with private equity, pension funds, government entities, and public companies to accelerate growth

Foster a culture of innovation and encourage experimentation and risk-taking to drive innovation within organizations

Maximize government incentives and programs available to support growth and drive innovation

Manage risks to allow for adoption of new technologies while maintaining strong internal controls and compliance

"Canada's productivity paradox underscores the urgent need for businesses to embrace a technology-driven future, from AI to cloud computing," said Rishan Lye, Consulting Leader at BDO Canada. "To remain competitive, leaders must champion the adoption of these technologies and ensure their seamless integration across all levels of the organization. This requires an investment in employee training and development, empowering them with the skills to leverage these technologies and unlock innovation for sustainable growth."

Download the full report to learn how Canadian businesses can improve productivity and drive growth.

