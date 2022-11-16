TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - BDO Canada LLP, ('BDO') one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in Canada, is pleased to announce its acquisition of PwC's Saskatchewan audit, accounting and tax practice, effective November 16, 2022. The addition of the Saskatoon-based team strengthens BDO's position in Saskatchewan and creates a strong local team to support businesses in the province.

The PwC team of three partners and approximately 40 professionals is an established practice serving Saskatchewan communities. For over 50 years, the team has provided personalized, local audit, accounting and tax services to a wide variety of clients across Saskatchewan, including those in agriculture, forestry, natural resources, manufacturing and distribution, professional services, retail and indigenous sectors.

"Welcoming the PwC team to BDO is an important part of our efforts to expand our assurance, accounting, tax and advisory services for the Saskatchewan business community," stated Jim Krahn, Partner, Corporate Growth and Operational Excellence.

"It's been a pleasure to service our clients in Saskatoon and we would like to thank our partners and staff for their support over the years," said Reynold Tetzlaff, Managing Partner Alberta & Prairies Region. "Although PwC will no longer have a physical presence in Saskatoon, we will continue to have strong ties to the province and remain committed to our clients throughout Saskatchewan by continuing to build trust in society and solve important problems."

The partners and professionals will continue to be based in the Saskatoon location, with a satellite location in Humboldt. With access to BDO's professionals across Canada, the Saskatoon team will continue to serve clients through a comprehensive suite of services that meets their clients' current and emerging business needs.

"We're excited to join BDO, and as part of their team deliver customized, local services to our Saskatchewan clients," stated Dean Staff, Saskatoon Assurance Leader for PwC.

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by deep industry knowledge gained from over 100 years of working within local communities. With more than 1,700 offices in 167 countries, our global BDO network positions us to provide consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms. For more information, visit: www.bdo.ca.

