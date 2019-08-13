BDC welcomes three new Board Members

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BDC, Canada's bank for entrepreneurs, is pleased to welcome three diverse and experienced leaders from Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and British Columbia to its Board of Directors.

Cathy Bennett, Entrepreneur and Board Member, SheEO (NL), Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director, DMZ (ON) and Suzanne Trottier, Director of Capacity Development and Intervention, First Nations Financial Management Board (BC), will bring a diverse range of perspectives that will help BDC respond to entrepreneurs' goals and aspirations.

"We look forward to these members' guidance, stewardship and leadership in continuing to deliver on our purpose – helping entrepreneurs succeed. Their experience as entrepreneurs, innovators, drivers of growth and champions of diversity and inclusion will add to our existing mix of skills and competencies at the board level", says Mike Pedersen, Chairperson of the Board, BDC.

About these new members of the Board of Directors:

Cathy Bennett , Entrepreneur / Board Member, SheEO—St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador . Ms. Bennett brings to BDC's Board of Directors more than 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, business executive, and innovator in restaurant operations, virtual office services, real estate and commercial construction. She is currently the majority joint venture partner of Rosewood Spa in St. John's and the founder of The Business Suit(es) in Newfoundland . She was also Member of the House of Assembly of Newfoundland and Labrador from 2014 to 2018, as well as Minister of Finance and the Status of Women. Involved in her community, Cathy was the Co-Chair of the Atlantic sub-chapter of the International Women's Forum.

Other members of the BDC Board of Directors are:

Mike Pedersen , Chairperson of the Board, BDC

, Chairperson of the Board, BDC Michael Denham , President and Chief Executive Officer, BDC

, President and Chief Executive Officer, BDC Sandra Bosela , Co-Head Private Markets Group, Managing Director and Global Head of Private Equity, OPTrust Private Markets Group

, Co-Head Private Markets Group, Managing Director and Global Head of Private Equity, OPTrust Private Markets Group Michael Calyniuk , President, MEC Dynamics Inc.

, President, MEC Dynamics Inc. Shahir Guindi , National Co-Chair, Osler , Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

, National Co-Chair, , Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Vijay Kanwar , Founder, KMH Cardiology and Diagnostic Centres Inc.; Founder, President, Lambardar Inc.

, Founder, KMH Cardiology and Diagnostic Centres Inc.; Founder, President, Lambardar Inc. Brian O'Neil , Managing Partner, A Faire Aujourd'hui Inc.

, Managing Partner, A Faire Aujourd'hui Inc. Robert H. Pitfield , Executive Chairman of the Board, TravelEdge Group

, Executive Chairman of the Board, TravelEdge Group Tracey Scarlett , Corporate Director

, Corporate Director Mary Alice Vuicic, Chief People Officer, Thomson Reuters

Together, with its new members, the board of directors will continue to oversee the implementation of BDC's priorities and its unique mission of helping Canadian entrepreneurs grow and succeed.

BDC is a self-financing Crown corporation that reports to Parliament through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. It is governed by an independent Board of Directors, which ensures the highest standard of corporate governance practices.

About BDC

BDC is the only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, both online and in-person, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For 75 years and counting, BDC's purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.

