BDC Small Business WeekTM will take place from October 20-26, 2024

MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) is thrilled to announce the 45th edition of BDC Small Business Week, taking place from October 20 to 26, 2024. The annual event is a cornerstone for the Canadian business community, bringing together over 10,000 entrepreneurs from coast to coast to coast for a week of learning, networking, and celebration.

This Year's Theme: "The Power of Small: Defying the Odds"

BDC Small Business Week (CNW Group/Business Development Bank of Canada)

The 2024 theme pays tribute to the resilience and innovation of small businesses that continually overcome challenges to succeed in an ever-changing environment. This year's events also celebrate entrepreneurs who dare to think big, and who see opportunities where others see obstacles.

Key Events

Free Webinar on Key Business Trends: On October 22 , Canadian entrepreneurs are invited to participate in a webinar titled Unlock Tomorrow's Business Trends to Fast-Track Your Growth . During this event, Pierre Cléroux, Chief Economist at BDC, will provide an economic update and present findings from a new BDC study about four business trends that entrepreneurs cannot ignore. Additionally, a panel of experts will discuss actionable strategies to help business owners position their companies for future growth. Registration is free and can be done here.

On , Canadian entrepreneurs are invited to participate in a webinar titled . During this event, Pierre Cléroux, Chief Economist at BDC, will provide an economic update and present findings from a new BDC study about four business trends that entrepreneurs cannot ignore. Additionally, a panel of experts will discuss actionable strategies to help business owners position their companies for future growth. Registration is free and can be done here. To discover events near you: Across the country, numerous events are taking place as part of BDC Small Business Week. To find events near you, visit BDC's website.

BDC Small Business Week: A Powerful Story Generator

Small Business Week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the success of local businesses. To support reporters in highlighting the reality of entrepreneurs, BDC has prepared an infographic with key data about small businesses in Canada, broken down by province.

A 45-year-old Tradition

This year celebrates 45 years of connecting and inspiring Canadian entrepreneurs. Small Business Week began in 1979, initiated by a few BDC business centres in British Columbia that organized a week of management workshops for small and medium-sized businesses. By 1981, BDC had adopted Small Business Week nationwide.

Quote from Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO of BDC

"As Canada's bank for entrepreneurs, BDC is proud to continue this tradition of bringing entrepreneurs together. This year's theme celebrates the remarkable resilience of small and medium-sized businesses and their relentless drive to exceed expectations. It's a wonderful opportunity to draw inspiration from peers, discuss challenges, discover new opportunities, and support one another."

About BDC: 80 years as Canada's bank for entrepreneurs

BDC is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. BDC's development role means we are in a state of perpetual evolution – wherever entrepreneurs go and whatever the Canadian economy needs – we will be there to help them defy the odds. 80 years later, that commitment remains very much alive. The financial value of BDC's services is estimated to add $23.6 billion in GDP to Canada's economy over the next five years. We are one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and Canada's Best Diversity Employers and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013. For more information on our products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc.ca or join BDC on social media.

SOURCE Business Development Bank of Canada

For further information: BDC Media Relations, [email protected]