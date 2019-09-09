BDC Small Business Week™ 2019 celebrates Canada, a nation of entrepreneurs

To highlight its 75th anniversary, BDC is showcasing the people behind the success of Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The 40th edition of BDC Small Business Week™ (SBW), to be held coast to coast from October 20 to 26, will bring together entrepreneurs at hundreds of events across the country to learn and network with their peers.

As part of SBW 2019, BDC's President and CEO, Michael Denham and Chief Economist, Pierre Cléroux will meet with entrepreneurs in cities across the country to present the findings of a new report looking at how the Canadian entrepreneurial landscape has changed in the past twenty years. Cities to be visited include Surrey, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, London, Montreal, Quebec City and Halifax. BDC will also make public a survey that takes a closer look at the people behind the businesses, to find out who are Canada's entrepreneurs, what challenges they face and what specific skills have allowed them to succeed.

"Canada is one of the most entrepreneurial nations in the world; our history is full of great men and women who built globally competitive businesses," says Michael Denham. "This year, we want to showcase their hard work and successes and explore the key entrepreneurial skills that have underpinned their growth."

"Thanks to the hard work of BDC, Small Business WeekTM has become an anticipated annual recognition of the backbone of the Canadian economy: small businesses! When small businesses succeed, our economy grows, and middle-class jobs are created, which is why our government is working hard to reduce red tape and make it easier for businesses to start up, scale up and access new markets," adds the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion.

As well, during SBW and throughout the fall, BDC will invite entrepreneurs and the business community to celebrate the Bank's 75th anniversary. "Since 1944, we've been at their side, helping them build and grow their businesses. As we celebrate our 75th anniversary we look forward to everything we can still achieve together," adds Michael Denham.

A calendar of events will be published on BDC's website, bdc.ca. For more information, visit SBW's 2019 page. Editorial resources, including a list of national and local spokespersons available for interviews, entrepreneur stories, infographics and videos will be made available on SBW's media page. Make sure to visit regularly for content updates.

What is BDC Small Business Week™?

For 40 years, BDC has organized BDC Small Business Week™ in recognition of the contributions and achievements of Canada's entrepreneurs. BDC Small Business Week™ is a BDC trademark whose origins date back to 1979 when BDC business centres in British Columbia's Lower Fraser Valley pooled their resources to organize a week of activities for entrepreneurs. This first event and the one that followed in 1980 were so successful that BDC officially launched BDC SBW across Canada in 1981. The initiative was quickly adopted by Canada's business community.

In 2018, close to 300 activities across Canada attracted over 15,000 business people to BDC Small Business WeekTM. This BDC flagship event celebrates entrepreneurship at the local, provincial and national levels.

About BDC

BDC is the only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, both online and in-person, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For 75 years and counting, BDC's purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.

