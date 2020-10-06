BCNDP platform shows leadership during challenging times

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The targeted action for transit users, renters, and working people in premier John Horgan's platform helps form a vision for B.C.'s future that leaves no one behind, says Unifor.

"John Horgan is the right leader to help navigate British Columbia through challenging times," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The platform released by Horgan today shows that he wants to continue supporting people through this pandemic while helping make life more affordable for working families."

Highlights of the BCNDP election platform include multiple recovery benefits for low- and middle-income families and single person households; a rent freeze until 2022; prioritizing pharmacare and paid sick leave; enforcing workers' rights and ensuring more B.C. jobs from B.C. natural resources; and much more.

"The BCNDP platform builds on John Horgan's strong performance during his first term as premier," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "All the B.C. Liberals can counter with is tax cuts for the wealthy and a leader who proves he's dangerously out of touch every time he opens his mouth."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

