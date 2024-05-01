BCMSA partners with BCACC to launch Helpline for BC Municipal Workers

Municipal workers can now access mental health support under the 'Connection to Care' program

VICTORIA, BC, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) has partnered with the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) to launch a phone service for municipal workers to access counselling services from mental health professionals with the joint 'Connection to Care' program.

Under the program, Municipal Workers (Category 753004) can seek support via phone between 7 AM to 10 PM from Monday to Friday. The call team comprising Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) and master's level students in their final year, supervised by an Approved Clinical Supervisor (RCC - ACS) will provide the necessary therapeutic support, connection to resources, and referrals if required. Confidentiality is crucial and callers will not be asked their names, phone numbers, or any identifiable information.

a phone service for municipal workers to access counselling services from mental health professionals Post this

BCACC CEO, Michael Radano says "The Connection to Care program lowers barriers to access due to costs, wait times and the potential stigma associated with seeking mental health services. No appointments are required, and callers get access to the mental health call team immediately without having to divulge any personal information. The BCACC looks forward to working with other organizations including the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions to continually make access to mental health services easier for the public."

Workplace stress is on the rise and creating a safe, healthy work environment has become a non-negotiable priority. With 1 in 5 Canadians experiencing mental health issues in a year1 and 35% of employed Canadians indicating burn out2, companies across the board have begun to prioritise mental health in the workplace. Additionally, the economic cost of mental illness to the Canadian healthcare and social support system was projected3 at $79.9 billion for 2021.

BCMSA's CEO, Mike Roberts says, "By focusing on proactive mental health care, we can help prevent issues before they become more serious, fostering a healthier and more productive life and work environment. This partnership can undoubtedly make a positive difference in people's lives."

The Connection to Care team can be reached at 778 247 2273 (CARE) and is currently open to anyone working within WorkSafe BC Classification Unit 753004, Local Government, and Related Operations. More information – connectiontocare.ca

BCMSA: The British Columbia Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) is an independent, non-profit organization committed to improving worker health and safety in all industries throughout the province. BCMSA works to improve health and safety programs and implement effective occupational health and safety management across the province of BC. Our training, programs and resources equip employers and employees with invaluable prevention resources that serve to reduce human and financial costs.

BCACC: BCACC is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with 8000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public: https://bcacc.ca

References:

SOURCE BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

For further information: For media inquiries: Marcy McCabe, Director, PR & Advocacy at the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors., Email [email protected]