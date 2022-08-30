BCACC to Launch New Student Membership Category in Response to High Demand

Ensuring that those entering the Clinical Counselling profession start off on a solid foundation

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) has announced that it is launching a new student membership category, as allowed for in its Bylaws, due to high demand from students and educational institutions alike.

"This new program will expose students to the professional world of Clinical Counselling in a supported environment, thus ensuring that their entry into the profession as Registered Clinical Counsellors starts off on a solid foundation" stated Michael Radano, Chief Executive Officer of the BCACC. Application for student membership will be accepted as of August 31, 2022.

This associate membership is available to students pursuing a Master's degree from an accredited institution in counselling-related fields (e.g., Counselling Psychology). A student member is an individual non-voting member of the BCACC, not a voting Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC). Student members will be able to access exclusive benefits such as:

Opportunity to network with and learn from established RCCs

Access to Professional Liability Insurance

Deeply discounted access to BCACC events

Ability to participate in Communities of Practice

Invitation to join some of BCACC's committees as non-voting members

Opportunity to flex their creative muscles and contribute to BCACC's Insights Magazine

Incentive for applying to become an RCC

Additional information about this new program can be obtained by visiting https://bcacc.ca/students/student-membership/.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 5800 members. BCACC advocates for the Counselling profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

SOURCE BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

For further information: Elana Ilott, Communications Coordinator, [email protected]