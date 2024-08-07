BCACC Supports CMHA's Push to Include Mental Health in Canada Health Act

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) commends the advocacy efforts of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to include mental health in the Canada Health Act. With the demand for mental health services increasing, BC residents need access to affordable, high-quality clinical counselling/psychotherapy services in a timely fashion.

BCACC CEO, Michael Radano says "The BCACC wholeheartedly supports the CMHA's push for mental health to be included in the Canada Health Act. This could result in additional federally funded mental health services and the eventual coverage of mental health services under the Province's Medical Services Plan, all of which would go a long way towards improving the mental health and well-being of British Columbians."

For 38 years, BCACC has worked to improve public access to clinical counselling and psychotherapy services in BC. The association has successfully integrated the Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC) designation into many extended health benefit plans, providing access to 8,000 master's-level RCCs across the province. BCACC's "Find a Counsellor" tool facilitates over 100,000 clinician referrals annually, helping the public find RCCs who offer services in various languages, from diverse lived experiences, and who are registered with third-party providers. Additionally, BCACC collaborates with other health associations to offer alternative support for clients needing immediate connection to mental health assistance and to educate health practitioners on trauma-informed care. Even with BCACC's efforts to make counselling more accessible for British Columbians, the addition of psychotherapy services to the BC Medical Services Plan would ensure better access to mental health services. The addition of mental health to the Canada Health Act is an important first step towards making this happen.

BCACC encourages the Canadian Government to consider the CMHA's proposal to include mental health in the Canada Health Act. This addition would help to support the primary objective of Canadian health care policy, which is "to protect, promote and restore the physical and mental well-being of residents of Canada and to facilitate reasonable access to health services without financial or other barriers."

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 8000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 7200 Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and disciplinary process. https://bcacc.ca

SOURCE BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

For media enquiries, contact Marcy McCabe: Director of PR & Advocacy - [email protected]