BCACC Promotes Clinical Supervision as a Best Practice in the Clinical Counselling/Psychotherapy Community

The refined Clinical Supervision Program provides a pathway for Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) to become Approved Clinical Supervisors (ACS)

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The BCACC has refined its Clinical Supervision Program to assist Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCC), and eventually other mental health professionals to become Approved Clinical Supervisors (ACS).

In 2021, the BCACC created a new designation, Approved Clinical Supervisor (ACS) to recognise qualified Clinical Supervisors. The designation mirrors the title used by the Centre for Credentialing and Education (CCE) in the USA. This has provided a path for Registered Clinical Counsellors who are Clinical Supervisors to showcase their skillsets and accreditation in the community. Thus far, there are almost 500 Approved Clinical Counsellors (ACS) in BC, who have been approved by the BCACC and listed on the association's website.

BCACC's newly refined program offers a clear path for eligible candidates to become clinical supervisors and provides training resources and support to help ACS designation holders build the requisite skills needed to foster and develop future clinical counsellors/psychotherapists. This eliminates the risk of clinical counsellors/psychotherapists working in silos and offers a layer of public protection through professional oversight.

Speaking on the Clinical Supervision Program, BCACC CEO Michael Radano says "It has long been the Association's mandate to not only improve public access to mental health services but also the quality of support. The Clinical Supervision Program is expected to add a layer of public protection through professional oversight while providing mentorship and support to member RCCs".

View the full list of Approved Clinical Supervisors on the Find a Clinical Supervisor Tool on the BCACC website.

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 9000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 7800 Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and disciplinary process. https://bcacc.ca

