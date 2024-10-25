BCACC Launches Campaign for Workplace Mental Health Across British Columbia

It is time to prioritise mental health in the workplace

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) has launched a month-long campaign across BC to raise awareness on workplace mental health on World Mental Health Day (Oct 10).

The theme for World Mental Health Day 2024 is 'it is time to prioritise mental health in the workplace'. More than 70% of employed Canadians are concerned about psychological safety and health in the workplace, yet very few of them seek help due to stigma, fear, and/or lack of access to qualified mental health professionals. To drive awareness, the BCACC launched a multi-pronged campaign targeting individuals on their way to work through outdoor advertisements, radio ads, online promotions, and employer-targeted campaigns.

Radio ad campaigns covered Northern BC and Vancouver Island on stations that included Country 97 FM, The Goat 94.3, The Q, and The Zone. BCACC's Director of Clinical Practice, Jane Beaumont, RCC, ACS spoke about tips to deal with workplace mental health on The Midday Show with Scott and The Morning Zone. In Vancouver and Burnaby, officegoers were advised to 'Stop. Check. Proceed' their mental health through outdoor advertisements on BC transit buses and encouraged to connect with a Registered Clinical Counsellor. A social media campaign targeted the Okanagan, Kootenays, Similkameen, and surrounding areas. The association also developed downloadable posters for organisations to place at their office locations to inform employees and provide resources such as BCACC's 'Find a Counsellor' tool, a public resource with access to 7,900 Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) across BC.

Speaking on the campaign, BCACC CEO Michael Radano says "The importance of workplace mental health cannot be stressed enough and impacts individuals and organisations alike. In keeping with the theme this year, the BCACC is pleased to raise awareness and provide ready assistance to the working public through the 'Find a Counsellor' tool. We hope that the stigma around seeking help will diminish and more people will seek the support they need to thrive wherever they are".

The campaign runs until mid-November. To know more and better support mental health at the workplace, click here. If you are facing stress at your workplace and require support, don't hesitate to find a Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC) near you.

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 9000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 7900 Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and disciplinary process. https://bcacc.ca

