BCACC has launched a publicly viewable member registry; another key regulatory modernization building block

VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - As another building block towards the regulation of Clinical Counsellors and to enhance its public protection measures, the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) has launched a publicly accessible member registry.

Dynamic and updated in real-time, the BCACC Member Registry allows users to quickly verify a member and their:

Name

Registration Number

Registration Class

Registration Status and status changes

Special notes which indicate limitations on practice

With the launch of its new member registry, BCACC is now the first counselling association in BC to post public notices of consent agreements, disciplinary action, as well as public notification of members who have resigned during the complaint investigation process. Access to this information provides clients with additional tools they can utilize when choosing a Clinical Counsellor and puts public safety at the forefront when seeking counselling services.

"BCACC continues to prioritize initiatives that align with practices that are standard for established regulated health colleges", said Michael Radano, BCACC CEO. "Implementing a member registry fosters a culture of transparency and accountability. Our member registry is part of a suite of practices that demonstrate BCACC is undertaking strategic steps to prepare for the regulation of Clinical Counsellors."

In addition to the member registry, BCACC's enhanced public protection measures include:

The 2021 launch of a formal Approved Clinical Supervision program

The creation of a new Entry to Practice Competency (ETPC) framework that aligns BCACC's expectations of RCCs at the point of entry-to-practice with those already utilized by the College of Registered Psychotherapists of Ontario (CRPO) and the Nova Scotia College of Counselling Therapists (NSCCT) in their respective ETPC documents

(CRPO) and the College of Counselling Therapists (NSCCT) in their respective ETPC documents A new Standard for Family Law and wraparound educational opportunities

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 6000 members. BCACC advocates for the Clinical Counselling profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

SOURCE BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

For further information: Elana Ilott, Communications Coordinator, [email protected]