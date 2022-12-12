BCACC Commends Ratified Agreement for BC Teachers and Addition of Registered Clinical Counsellors

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) commends the BC Government, BC Teachers' Federation and BC Public School Employer's Association for ratifying an agreement under B.C.'s Shared Recovery Mandate that recognizes the need for more robust access to mental health supports. The ratified agreement includes the addition of Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) to benefits plans.

The news comes at a time when the need for mental health services continues to rise. The University of British Columbia found in a study published in July of 2021 that four out of five teachers surveyed reported worse mental health during the pandemic, and the challenges of the last few years continue to reverberate for teachers.

"We know that there is an all-around increased need for timely and accessible mental health services," said Michael Radano, BCACC CEO. "The Canadian Mental Health Association reports that somewhere around one million people in Canada will experience a mental illness each year. Governments, institutions, and employers are treating mental health more seriously. By adding RCCs to BC teachers' benefits plans, teachers will have more autonomy, accessibility, and affordability when choosing a provider to assist them with their mental health."

The Mental Health Commission of Canada estimates that 500,000 Canadians are unable to work each week due to mental health challenges. This signals that it is imperative for organizations and employers to assess their benefits plans and consider the addition or increase for the provision of mental health services.

The RCC designation is the de facto standard for clinical counseling in BC. Through rigorous self-regulation, RCCs have become trusted both by public and private sector employers, BC health authorities, and members of the public.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 6000 members. BCACC advocates for the Clinical Counselling profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

