BCACC CEO, Michael Radano, invited to serve on the Provincial Allied Health Strategic Plan Advisory Network (PAHSPAN)

VICTORIA, BC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - BCACC CEO, Michael Radano has been invited to serve as a representative for the Provincial Allied Health Association Collaborative (PAHAC) on the Provincial Allied Health Strategic Plan Advisory Network (PAHSPAN) after multiple nominations by peers.

The PAHSPAN will collaboratively support the province's Allied Health Policy Secretariat (AHPS) to advance the Ministry of Health's strategic direction related to the allied health workforce as part of BC Health Human Resources Strategy and Allied Health Strategic Plan. The network will also support new and emerging allied health workforce and health system priorities that require focused action and continuous improvement across the areas of education & training, recruitment & onboarding, retention & professional practice (role & scope optimization).

Speaking on the nomination, Michael Radano says "I am honored to be one of health professions' representative on the network and to be working collaboratively with the ministry and my peers to support this initiative for the betterment of service provision to the public"

In B.C., the allied health workforce includes more than 70 disciplines, approximately 70,000- 75,000 individuals, and is the second largest health workforce after nursing. The allied health workforce provides a range of preventative, diagnostic, technical and therapeutic health care, and clinical support services. More information here.

The BCACC looks forward to supporting the Allied Health Association in achieving its vision of high quality, equitable, culturally safe, and person-centered health services.

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 8000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 7200 Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and disciplinary process. https://bcacc.ca

