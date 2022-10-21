BCACC Applauds Creation of Bill 36: Health Professions and Occupations Act

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) applauds the British Columbia (BC) Provincial government for its announcement yesterday of a new piece of legislation that will replace the Health Professions Act and will streamline the process for regulating new professions, including clinical counsellors.

Bill 36: Health Professions and Occupations Act puts an enhanced focus on public protection, a priority area that BCACC has taken strategic steps to prepare for.

"BCACC welcomes the news from the BC Provincial Government that the regulation of clinical counsellors is on the immediate horizon," said Michael Radano, BCACC Chief Executive Officer. "BCACC has been working steadfastly to support its members for this eventuality. With a newly announced Entry to Practice Competency Framework for clinical counsellors, a public registry being launched by the end of 2022, and updated standards of practice with more planned to address the need for improved public protection, BCACC feels confident in its ability to prepare members for professional regulation."

Bill 36 seeks to implement a proactive approach to eliminate discrimination in B.C.'s health-care system. BCACC is in full support of this step forward to improve cultural safety and humility practices and has begun this work internally by creating workshops for clinical counsellors and allied health professionals to enhance their ability to provide cultural safety for Indigenous Peoples.

Other examples of ongoing work within BCACC to align its practices with regulatory colleges and prepare for regulation includes:

The 2021 launch of a formal Approved Clinical Supervision designation to foster a culture of clinical supervision and accountability

Member Registry expected by end of 2022

A new Standard for Family Law, to address the highest number of public complaints

Development of Indigenous Cultural Safety, Cultural Humiliation and Anti-Racism Standard

BCACC's Registered Clinical Counsellors are ready to be regulated and welcome the news of the Health Professions and Occupations Act.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 5800 members. BCACC advocates for the Counselling profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

