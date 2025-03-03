BCAA Supports Post-Wildfire Strength & Recovery with New Fireweed Pin

100% of Pin Proceeds Support BC Wildfire Relief and Recovery

BURNABY, BC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) is launching a new campaign to highlight strength and recovery after wildfires in BC. The fireweed plant is a sign of ecosystem recovery, flourishing after wildfires, and is featured on the new limited-edition BCAA Fireweed Pin available now. By wearing the BCAA Fireweed Pin, people in BC can join efforts to support wildfire relief and recovery in BC communities.

The BCAA Fireweed Pin, with artwork by Charlene Johnny, a Quw’utsun artist, supports community wildfire relief and recovery and is available for $5 at all BCAA locations. (CNW Group/British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA))

"Our goal with the BCAA Fireweed Pin campaign is to uplift the incredible resilience that people and communities in BC continue to demonstrate," says Shawn Pettipas, BCAA's Director of Corporate Purpose. "The nature of fireweed and its ability to thrive after something as devastating as a wildfire is the perfect symbol to represent our collective strength as a province and to help recovery efforts."

Featuring artwork by Charlene Johnny, a Quw'utsun artist, the BCAA Fireweed Pin is available for $5 at all BCAA locations, with 100% of the proceeds going to non-profit partner organizations working to support wildfire relief and recovery in BC. These include United Way BC's Wildfire Recovery Fund, which addresses immediate and ongoing recovery needs like mental health, food and social support; and the Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser Branch's (CMHA-VF) Resilient Minds® program which helps first responders build their mental resilience and recover from the psychological effects of protecting their communities. Funds will ensure more BC volunteer firefighters who have limited access to resilience training opportunities get the support that they need.

BCAA believes our communities are all of ours to protect, and the BCAA Fireweed Pin is the latest initiative in the organization's efforts to address one of the biggest challenges facing BC. In addition to the BCAA Fireweed Pin, BCAA also funds programs that run throughout the year focused on wildfire prevention, preparedness, support and recovery initiatives. BCAA already supports CMHA-VF's Resilient Minds® mental health resilience training for volunteer firefighters and has invested $750,000 over three years to partner with FireSmart BC, helping communities be more prepared and resilient to wildfires.

"We're here to tackle what matters to British Columbians and there's no doubt that wildfires are a major challenge," says Pettipas. "We're inviting everyone in BC to wear the BCAA Fireweed Pin to celebrate our province's resilience and continue working together to help BC communities before, during and after wildfires."

The BCAA Fireweed Pin is available to purchase for $5 dollars at BCAA Service Locations and Auto Service Centres across the province, while supplies last. BCAA encourages everyone who purchases a pin to wear it as a sign of our collective strength and recovery.

To learn more, visit bcaa.com/OursToProtect

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Evo Car Share, Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share, BCAA Auto Marketplace and Auto Service. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of ours to protect. BCAA holds itself accountable to its purpose by setting goals related to its impact on People, the Planet and Prosperity, and sharing results in its annual Impact Report.

For further information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Stephanie Thatcher

BCAA, Evo and Evolve

604-992-0253

[email protected]

Keiko Jacobs

BCAA, Evo and Evolve

604-290-6082

[email protected]

SOURCE British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)