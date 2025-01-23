BCAA Reports Out on Programs to Defend Against Wildfires

– BCAA Impact Report Highlights Actions to Tackle Major Challenge for BC

BURNABY, BC, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)'s 2024 Impact Report released today reinforces its commitment to take more action to tackle wildfires and protect the people and communities of BC.

"We're here to tackle what matters most to people in BC," says Shawn Pettipas, BCAA's Director of Corporate Purpose and Mobility Marketing. "Our research shows that over 90% of people in BC see wildfires as one of the most significant challenges facing our province."

BCAA has long supported its Members, insurance customers and communities facing wildfires through insurance and community-based services. It continues to bring together more Defending Against Wildfires programs, initiatives and partnerships to run throughout the year with three areas of focus: prevention and preparedness, immediate support and longer-term recovery.

Some of BCAA's newer initiatives to defend against wildfires are included in its 2024 Impact Report, which features BCAA employee and volunteer West Kelowna firefighter, John Chapman, on its cover. The Report spotlights BCAA's partnership with the Vancouver Fraser branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to increase access to its Resilient Minds® mental health resilience training for volunteer firefighters across the province. BCAA also partners with FireSmart™ BC to enable more direct outreach into higher wildfire risk communities with prevention and preparedness knowledge and support. The BCAA FireSmart Initiative includes a discount on BCAA Home Insurance for homeowners who complete a free FireSmart BC Wildfire Mitigation Program home assessment.

"As a local organization that leads with purpose, stepping up to help tackle one of the biggest challenges facing our province just makes sense," says Pettipas. "The people and communities of BC are all of ours to protect. Together, we can all help to defend against wildfires by building stronger, more resilient and ready communities."

BCAA's annual Impact Report publicly shares its progress against voluntary targets in the areas of People, Planet and Prosperity, keeping BCAA accountable to its purpose. Other highlights this year include initiatives and support for underrepresented communities, maintaining BC Top Employer status, investment into sustainable mobility with expanded Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share alongside Evo Car Share. And building prosperity for more people in BC through expanding products, services and mobility partnerships.

