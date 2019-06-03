BCAA Play Here names finalists for 3 x $100,000 play spaces

Public vote decides where to invest $360,000 for revitalized BC community play spaces

BURNABY, BC, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - BCAA Play Here reveals the six BC communities who are finalists to win one of 3 new play spaces each worth $100,000. This is the fourth year of BCAA Play Here – the community investment program to benefit kids in B.C. by revitalizing play spaces in need across the province.

This year, every finalist will get closer to making their play space dreams a reality. The top 3 communities each win a $100,000 play space; and the other 3 finalists receive new runners-up cash prizes for their play projects of between $10,000-$30,000 – made possible by Evo Car Share, created by BCAA.

Voting is open from June 3 – June 23 at www.bcaaplayhere.com. British Columbians can vote for their favourite play space every day.

"This year's nominations showed us again that there's a big need for better play spaces throughout BC," says Shawn Pettipas, BCAA's Director of Community Engagement. "Our BCAA Play Here experience consistently shows us that play spaces have enormous value far beyond play. The best play spaces bring the community together and every one of our finalists showed us through their nominations how a revitalized space would significantly impact children, families and their entire community."

Narrowed by a judging panel from hundreds of nominations, this year's finalists are:

Black Creek Community Centre Playground - Black Creek

Mediated Learning Academy (All Together Now - Inclusive Play Space) - Coquitlam

Oliver Small Wheels Playground - Oliver

Sayward School Playground - Sayward

The Beehive, South Canoe Elementary - Salmon Arm

TI'etinqox School – Tl'etinqox

Online voting and details of each finalist are at www.bcaaplayhere.com. BCAA Play Here will award each of the three finalists with the most votes a play space revitalization worth up to $100,000 furnished by BCAA. Runner-up prizes of $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000 will bring our other 3 finalists closer to making their play space plans a reality.

Voting is open until June 23 and we'll announce the winners July 2.

