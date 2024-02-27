BCAA launches new, quick online guide to help air travellers know their rights

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today sees the launch of an easy-to-use online tool to help air travellers navigate the rules, their rights and compensation when they run into problems such as flight delays, cancellations, lost bags or getting bumped from a flight.

BCAA's Air Passenger Help Guide at bcaa.com/travelhelp is available free to everyone and offers travellers a plain-language guide that answers questions about the most common flight disruptions. "Travel issues are complex, and the rules protecting air travellers are complicated, so we want to help," says BCAA travel insurance marketing manager Alana Udovicic. She points out that Canada's federal rules governing air passenger rights are complicated and hard to absorb quickly as they run to over 60 pages.

With spring break around the corner, more British Columbians are booking trips and hoping for smooth travels. Unfortunately, things don't always go as planned. According to a recent survey for BCAA, 66% of British Columbians say they or someone they know has experienced a flight disruption in the last two years. Unfortunately, 76% also admit to not being clear on their rights when air travel goes wrong.

Air travellers wondering what, if anything, their airline owes them should things go wrong can consult BCAA's new guide for quick help. BCAA encourages travellers to save the link on their phone as part of their trip preparation, so wherever they are, they can find out what they're due the moment something goes wrong. BCAA is also noticing an increase in people buying travel insurance as a way to bring peace of mind.

"Our goal is always to give travellers information, protection, and support right there 'in the moment'," Udovicic says. The new BCAA Air Passenger Help Guide is the latest initiative, and BCAA Travel insurance has just launched a new service offering more instant support by tracking customers' flights and immediately transferring money to them if a flight is delayed or baggage goes missing.

"We all hope for a smooth journey, but when something goes wrong, we want to be there to help with information and funds," Udovicic says. "We've had situations where our Travel Insurance customers have received a link to claim their cash before they even know their flight is delayed," she says. "When people are heading off on vacation they need a break – not a hassle."

Visit BCAA's Air Passenger Help Guide at bcaa.com/travelhelp

Learn about and buy BCAA Travel Insurance at bcaa.com/travel

About the survey

The survey results, conducted by Earnscliffe Strategies, are based on a poll of 2,503 Canadians, which included 375 British Columbians, carried out from October 20 to 30, 2023. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2%.

