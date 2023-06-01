BCAA and the Resort Municipality of Whistler launch two-year e-bike share pilot program

WHISTLER, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Evolve-E-bike Share program is back in Whistler to offer an affordable, active transportation alternative for short trips throughout the resort.

Evolve E-Bike Share, the electric e-bike share service created by BCAA, is launching a two-year pilot project, an update of the successful demonstration project that saw more than a thousand trips logged by hundreds of people over a 12-week period last summer. Initiated by the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) to help meet municipal climate action goals, BCAA was awarded the e-bike share pilot project's operation contract for the next two years. The service will run until October this year and from April to October in 2024.

This season, the Evolve E-bike Share program will have 100 e-bikes placed at a range of pick-up and drop-off zones around the community, including residential areas, areas where non-profit organizations are located and surrounding parks. The placements will begin in nine parking zones—Whistler Olympic Plaza, Fitzsimmons Connector, Meadow Park Sports Centre, Function Junction, Rainbow Estates, Bayly Park, Alpha Lake, Whistler Community Services Society and Whistler Howe Sound Women's Centre—with more locations added over the summer.

Leanne Buhler, Senior Manager, Strategic Ventures at BCAA says they loved operating Evolve E-bike Share in Whistler last year. "The demonstration project proved more popular than we had expected, with people enjoying the choice of a flexible, active way to take short, everyday trips. We're glad to be kicking off earlier this year for a full season and to be able to offer a longer-term program. We are excited for this opportunity to work with RMOW to take cars off the road for short trips and help community members get where they need to go."

Jack Crompton, Mayor of the RMOW says a successful demonstration project allowed the municipality to see that public e-bike sharing works in the community and he expects the benefits to continue through a longer-term program. "Active transportation is an important part of our Big Moves climate action strategy, and we have a strong partner in BCAA," Crompton says. "The Evolve E-Bike Share program is a key initiative to provide a convenient choice for short trips, and another way that we can make progress toward reducing emissions, the need for parking in the Village and at our busy destination parks."

How it works:

Evolve is a public e-bike share program designed and priced for short trips. Evolve E-Bikes can be booked through BCAA's Evo Car Share App. After a free sign-up, new members can use the Evo App to see where their nearest e-bike is and book it by selecting a pin or scanning a bike's QR code—starting and ending each trip at the push of a button. Ride for $1.25, plus 35 cents per minute, or 10 cents per minute with a monthly subscription – more info at evo.ca/evolve.

Each e-bike includes complimentary use of a helmet, should members not have their own with them. Whether you're a newbie or an experienced rider, there's safety information, riding tips and advice available on the app and at evo.ca/evolve.

