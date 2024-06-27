BC Study to Pave the Way for Tailored Treatment of Depression

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - A new research initiative in British Columbia is exploring ways for the BC healthcare system to tailor depression treatments to the unique needs of each person, moving towards a more effective and patient-centred approach.

"Depression is very common. In Canada, more than 1 in 10 people will suffer a form of major depression at some point in their lives," says Dr. Jehannine (J9) Austin, a professor of medical genetics and psychiatry at the University of British Columbia and one of the project co-leaders, which is funded by Genome British Columbia (Genome BC).

"Drug therapies are one of the main ways to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) but finding the right medication can be a frustrating trial-and-error process, often leading to delays in symptom relief and unnecessary side effects," says Dr. Austin.

This is because an individual's genetic makeup can impact how well a certain medication works for them and whether that person will experience side effects.

A process called pharmacogenomic testing (PGx) can help. With a blood or saliva sample, PGx testing analyzes an individual's genetic makeup to predict which medications are most likely to work best and least likely to cause side effects. PGx testing for antidepressant medications looks at just three specific genes and is currently only available through private companies.

"This project builds on previous research demonstrating the benefits of PGx testing in improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Our current focus now is on translating this technology into practical benefits for patients across BC," says Dr. Federica Di Palma, Genome BC's Chief Scientific Officer and Vice-President, Research and Innovation.

This new research initiative, "Pharmacogenomic testing for people with major depression: A study of implementation strategies," focuses on developing the most acceptable, cost-effective, and feasible approaches to integrating PGx testing into routine depression care in BC.

The research team, which includes three patients with lived experience of depression, will gather input from a wide range of affected and interested individuals, including healthcare professionals, policymakers and the public.

"We want to ensure that any PGx testing program developed in BC is not only safe and effective, but also meets the needs and preferences of all patients and healthcare providers no matter where they live in the province," said, Lisa Ridgway, Ginny Landry and Linda Riches, patient partners and research team members.

The research findings will provide valuable guidance for policymakers considering the adoption of PGx testing for depression treatment in BC.

