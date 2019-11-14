BC's Proposed Regulations Will Limit Choices for Adults Using Vaping as a Harm Reduction Tool to Quit Smoking

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Rights4Vapers.com, the country's leading vaping consumer rights organization, is discouraged and dismayed by the B.C. government's proposed vaping regulations.

"As the voice of Canadian adult vapers, we have to ask why would B.C. choose to limit the choice of vaping products available to adults who want an alternative to cigarettes?" said Dr. Chris Lalonde, academic advisor to Rights4Vapers.com.

"We understand the goal of reducing youth vaping, but this is not the way to do it. Flavours, nicotine levels and price, are important factors in a smoker's decision to choose a vaping product. Surely the government understands that the real public health crisis is smoking, not vaping."

The BC Government should understand that there are already nicotine caps in place to protect vapers. Health Canada has assessed the issue of nicotine content and determined that 60 mg/ml is an appropriate level to protect consumers. Also, Health Canada has already conducted a consultation on nicotine content labelling.

"This is a prime example of governments not working together. We need one coherent and consistent approach, not a patchwork quilt of regulations," said Dr. Lalonde. "Adult smokers and vapers who use these products to stay off cigarettes will be hurt by these proposed regulations. Adult smokers who choose to vape should be encouraged and applauded, not marginalized."

Rather than penalizing adults who are making a healthier choice by vaping, governments should address the real cause of youth vaping: access. Young people are getting the product from friends and family, or black market dealers are selling them vapes. The regulations announced today would only fuel the already booming black market in e-cigarettes.

"Vapers will not stand idly by and watch government after government take away the best alternative to smoking they have," said Dr. Lalonde. "We would welcome a seat at the table to present the science and the facts about vaping. We hope governments will listen."

